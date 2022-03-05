CLARE — A Clare County woman alleged to have killed four people in October, was found competent to stand trial and criminally responsible but now will get a second evaluation.
Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said Judy Boyer was found competent to stand trial and criminally responsible. Ambrozaitis said Boyer’s defense counsel, D. Todd Diederich and Ravi Gurumurthy, requested the court allow them to get another evaluation for their client.
Competency to stand trial means deciding as to whether or not the defendant is mentally capable of standing trial due to the defendant’s current mental or emotional state of being. The defendant also must be able to understand the charge he or she is facing, understand his or her Constitutional trial rights, and have the ability to rationally assist his or her lawyer in the defense of the case.
In contrast, criminal responsibility means deciding if the defendant should be deemed responsible or not for the alleged crime based upon their mental or emotional state at the time of the offense.
In October, Judy Boyer was charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder for her connection with the deadly incident. She also was charged with four counts of felony firearms. If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Judy Boyer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Ambrozaitis said the court has allowed her defense counsel 60 days to have the independent evaluations conducted. What happens next will depend on the results of that independent evaluation, she said.
“Until we get to that point, the case remains in district court, Ambrozaitis said. “A preliminary examination will be set once the issues regarding competency and responsibility are resolved.”
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Oct. 21 that Judy Boyer had been arrested without incident in Cadillac. The Clare County woman is alleged to have killed four people and she was arraigned in 80th District Court on Oct. 22.
The victims were Henry Boyer, 85, daughter Patricia Boyer, 61, Zachary Salminen, 36, and Wade Bacon, 39. All were shot on Oct. 20 at the Boyer home in Grant Township in Clare County. Bacon and Salminen were there to work on the roof.
Bacon was “helping an elderly man with household fixes before winter settled in,” sister Wrae Bacon said on a GoFundMe page. He ”died doing what he always did: helping others.”
Judy Boyer lived across the street. A nephew was charged with being an accessory after the shootings.
After her arrest, Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka talked about the incidents leading to her apprehension. He said on Oct. 21, law enforcement received a tip that Boyer was at one of the residences in the Cadillac area that she was known to frequent.
Ottjepka said officers from his department as well as deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded. When police arrived at the residence Boyer was believed to be staying in, she was found still seated in a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, Ottjepka said.
Ottjepka said Judy Boyer was taken into custody and police proceeded to secure the vehicle to have it towed back to Clare County. He also said Boyer didn’t have any weapons on her person, but police in Wexford County didn’t search the vehicle. The vehicle was searched by law enforcement in Clare County.
During her arraignment on Oct. 22 in Clare County’s 80th District Court, Ambrozaitis told Judge Joshua Farrell that Judy Boyer had a journal with the names of other people whom she wanted to kill.
At the time of her arraignment, Ambrozaitis told the Cadillac News she could not go into detail about the journal entry and whether any of the names were of Wexford County residents. That remains an unknown.rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com
