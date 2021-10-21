Clare County murder suspect in custody, arrested without incident

CLARE — A 54-year-old Clare County woman alleged to have killed four people Wednesday is now in police custody.
The Clare County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that Judy Boyer had been arrested without incident. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Clare County Deputies, Clare City Police officer and troopers from the Michigan State Police went to a residence on South Harrison Avenue south of Surrey for a report of a shooting that resulted in two people being injured. The two victims in the shooting have died and police said two additional individuals were found dead on the property.
The four victims include a 39-year-old male, a 36-year-old male, an 85-year-old male and a 61-year-old female. Police said no names are being released at this time pending notification of family members.
Police said Boyer was believed to have left the scene of the shooting in a maroon or red-colored 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck with Michigan registration, E9507. Police said it also was believed Boyer was headed to the Cadillac area.
Boyer was considered armed and dangerous, but police did not say if she had any weapons when she was arrested.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said Thursday morning his office and deputies were aware that Boyer could be in the area. Taylor stressed before Boyer's arrest that if a person saw Boyer or her vehicle, they should call 911 immediately and not try to confront her.
