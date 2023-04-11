In the April 6 edition of the Cadillac News, the story about the Northern District Fair said everything on the Kids Day, including entry into the fairgrounds, would only cost a dollar. It should have stated that it would cost $1 per ride and the fair board was working on trying to get other deals worked out.

