In the April 6 edition of the Cadillac News, the story about the Northern District Fair said everything on the Kids Day, including entry into the fairgrounds, would only cost a dollar. It should have stated that it would cost $1 per ride and the fair board was working on trying to get other deals worked out.
Clarification
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beard-growing, all-around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports, and other stories that come my way.
