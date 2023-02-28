In the Feb. 23 edition of the Cadillac News, a story about the independent film, “The Year of the Dog” ran. The movie is no longer going to be shown in Cadillac.
Clarification
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beard-growing, all-around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports, and other stories that come my way.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
""
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac man accepts pleas on two meth-related cases
- School closings for Thursday, Feb. 23
- Tustin man arrested, charged for weapons, driving offenses
- Cadillac woman facing charge connected with tampering with evidence
- Local business owner sleeps in tent for homelessness awareness
- Single vehicle crash takes out pole but not the power in Haring Township
- Cadillac woman facing charges in Cheboygan Co. for high-speed police chase
- School closings for Tuesday, February 28
- Cadillac man charged for writing more than $3,000 check without sufficient funds
- Manton man charged with felony domestic violence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.