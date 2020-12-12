TRAVERSE CITY — Cory and Lia Lipar of Cadillac are the parents of son, Clark Henry, born 12:08 a.m. Nov. 27, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 9 pounds 1 ounce.
Maternal grandparents are Lee and Vicky Krantz of Tustin. Paternal grandparents are Greg and Penny Lipar of Harrietta.
Maternal great-grandparents are Karl and Sue Krantz of Owosso. Paternal great-grandparents are Richard and Eva Saylor of Mesick and Frank and Mary Lipar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.