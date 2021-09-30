CADILLAC — It had been a rainy motorcycle ride on Thursday, Sept. 23, for Debbie and Dave Anthony and their fellow Freedom Cruisers Riding Club members.
The stop at the Beacon and Bridge Market in Cadillac was for a much-needed break and to stretch their legs. The group was on an annual fall color tour through the state, including the Upper Peninsula. As the club photographer, Debbie decided to grab her camera and take a group picture.
As she was about to snap the pic and with her back turned to M-115, a crash occurred. Although she didn’t see the crash happen, many in the group did. She, however, saw the aftermath.
A woman lay in the middle of the road. She had been thrown from her vehicle, a United States Postal Service truck. She quickly started taking pictures of the postal truck and the semitrailer that was the other vehicle involved in the crash. A fire had already started in the postal truck, according to Debbie.
She ran to the woman. She checked her pulse, but she didn’t have one. She looked gray, Debbie said. Having worked in a nursing home for years, the retired Clarkston woman knew what that meant.
While she was checking on the woman in the road, Debbie said her husband Dave went to check on the driver of the postal truck, not knowing that the woman lying in the middle of the road was that person.
“He couldn’t find the driver. He backed out of the postal truck and the semi(trailer) was next to it. There was starting to be bigger flames and the driver of the semi(trailer) was just staring off,” she said. “My husband Dave yelled for him to get out his truck.”
Once the other driver, clearly in shock, exited the cab of his semitrailer, Debbie said she yelled at her husband that the woman in the road was not breathing and she had no pulse. Dave came to the woman and started administering CPR, while Debbie said she went to her motorcycle to get a first aid kit and blanket.
Looking back on this time, she said this all occurred in roughly four to six minutes. Another woman helped her husband with administering CPR, but Debbie said she didn’t know that person.
It was at that time, Debbie said paramedics or EMTs arrived on the scene. Debbie said they told Dave he was doing a great job. They provided him with gloves as he continued to administer CPR, Debbie said.
It was around that same time that Debbie said a paramedic came with an automated external defibrillator. Right before they were about to give the woman a shock, Debbie said someone yelled, “Stop,” because the woman appeared to be breathing.
The paramedics checked and confirmed she had a pulse and was breathing. It was at that point Dave stepped back and let the paramedics take over her care.
“He didn’t know first aid until three days before. He had just finished taking a first aid course through his work,” Debbie said via the phone from her Clarkston home.
Debbie said a day hasn’t passed since the accident where they don’t think about the woman and pray for her recovery. The injured woman, Leah Marie Tibbs, 55, of McBain, remained in critical condition Wednesday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at 3:18 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, on M-115 near South Mackinaw Trail in Clam Lake Township. The Michigan State Police reported that a trooper and the motor carrier officer were the first to be dispatched.
The initial investigation indicated a semitrailer driven by a 60-year-old Hersey man was traveling southeast on M-115, while Tibb’s United States Postal Service truck also was traveling southeast on M-115. Tibbs, however, was traveling on the shoulder. Surveillance footage shows Tibbs attempted a U-turn on M-115 and pulled out in front of the semi-truck, police said.
As a result of the collision, police said both vehicles caught fire.
Tibbs was airlifted to the Traverse City hospital, while the Hersey man was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment of his injuries. It was reported Friday, Sept. 24, that he was treated for his injuries and released.
