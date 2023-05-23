The Class of 2023 had a different type of experience when it came to their high school careers, that’s for sure.
Not only did they have the regular rigors associated with high school, the transition from tweens to teens to young adults and all the big and small things that are associated with that, but they also had to do all that while a global pandemic was unfolding.
During their freshman year, these students had their year cut short due to COVID-19, and until this current school year their high school years were anything but normal. Although all students had to deal with COVID-19 over the past few years, the Class of 2023 had it be a part of every year of their high school careers.
With that in mind, the Cadillac News wanted to talk to some local graduating seniors about what the experience was like for them.
As Manton High School Class of 2023 Co-Valedictorian Leah Helsel was getting ready to enter high school during the fall of 2019, she said she was excited. So when the second semester was underway and then ended early due to COVID-19 she said it was a tough pill to swallow.
The varsity girls basketball team she was a part of was ready for a deep run in the MHSAA playoffs, and while some games were played and the Rangers were still in the field, the pandemic ended the playoffs and season. To say that was hard would be an understatement.
She also said her sophomore year was a continuation of that difficulty. Virtual learning was hard and even when they returned to in-person learning, school was only in session until 1 p.m. each day. While school is more than just about being social, Leah said it did cut short her time with her friends and made her realize that she shouldn’t take anything for granted.
“You think you don’t like going to school, but you do. It is an experience you only get to do once,” she said.
As for other ways it changed things in addition to sports and social interactions, Leah said she notice as things started to open back up people and some students in particular didn’t go to things and stayed home. Participation was less. She said her senior year things started to return to pre-pandemic levels and she believes most students and families are moving past the pandemic.
Marion senior Harley Bear was extremely happy last Friday as it was her last day of school as a Marion Eagle, ever.
While that was a happy day, Harley, like Leah, said COVID affected many things during her high school career. Right off the bat, it canceled her first year of high school softball and track. It also made it so they had to do virtual learning and limited their ability to see their teachers and friends in person.
“When COVID started, our last day in school was March 13, 2020. I was out of school because of an ACL surgery, so being out of school and not being able to see my friends was hard mentally,” she said. “It was hard for me to not see my friends and it was tough in the moment.”
Also, like Leah, Harley said this experience had taught her to not take anything for granted. Tomorrow is not guaranteed and that is why it is important to be the best version of yourself each day.
Fellow Marion senior and National Honor Society President Georgia Meyer said for her the biggest impact the pandemic had was on her grades.
When the pandemic shut down schools across the state and country, her grades suffered. It is her opinion that is the reason she is not the valedictorian or salutatorian for her class. For her, in-person and hands-on learning is best so having to go to virtual learning was hard. She also said it was very difficult to switch between in-person learning and online learning when shutdowns or quarantines occurred.
She also said she has concerns as she enters college this fall because of the things she might have missed as a result of online learning. There also are the changes she is noticing about herself in certain situations.
“I think one thing that has stuck with me since the pandemic is I never used to get nervous with large groups of people, but now I like being by myself more,” she said. “I have less of a social battery and I spend more time by myself.”
For Marion co-valedictorian and class president Weston Cox, the biggest impact the pandemic had on him, especially early on, was his boredom. During his freshman year, the original thought was they were going to be off for about three weeks.
He said at that time he was still holding out hope for a baseball season and track. It also was his sister’s senior year, so he got to see firsthand how that impacted the Class of 2020 and the lost opportunities to finish out the year the way preceding classes had.
As the other students mentioned, the switch to online learning was hard and not something that is universally easy to do. You don’t have a teacher there to ask questions and if you aren’t constantly reaching out to them, you can get left behind. Although the virtual learning was “go at your own pace,” Weston said that didn’t mean expectations were there. There was more and more to do every week and that meant you had to stay with that pace.
“I’m concerned with my science, the tables and everything like that. English and math I was able to take MI-Michigan Community College course online,” he said. “Those classes helped.”
Weston said he was able to deal with the isolation well because he is used to being alone but there was one aspect of the pandemic that he and other students enjoyed.
While they were forced to be at home, so were their parents and siblings. As a result, the familiar bonds they had were able to be strengthened due to the lockdown.
“My dad had the time off work and my mom had time on her hands. We stayed together as a family and did outdoor activities,” he said. “We were having a nice time together, but it did get boring.”
While their freshman, sophomore and junior years were different when compared to other graduating classes, past and likely future, all the seniors who talked with the Cadillac News agreed that their senior year was pretty normal with no restrictions. The experience is what high school should be.
Moving forward they are happy future classes won’t have to be subjected to mask mandates or the uncertainty of all the things the pandemic brought, they also wanted to give future graduating classes some perspective and insight during their time as the COVID class.
“I think the biggest thing I would say to the underclassman is to appreciate every moment they get and that they even get to play together. Some things used to bother me that don’t anymore,” Georgia said. “Being able to see each other’s faces. Sometimes when you are struggling, and you can’t see someone smile. Not being able to interact the way we were taught when we were young. Sometimes I would take that for granted, and I won’t anymore.”
