CADILLAC — The Cadillac Fire Department was called out Sunday to reports of a car on fire in Cadillac West.
Captain Chris Koontz said they received the call around 3:50 p.m. and were on scene within minutes.
A fire had started in the engine and passenger compartments of a Chevrolet Biscayne — a model that hasn’t been in production since the 1970s.
Firefighters extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes.
Koontz said the fire started as the driver was traveling down the road, forcing them to pull over near the Lake Cadillac Resort on M-115.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. No one was injured in the incident.
