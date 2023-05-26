MANTON — There’s nothing quite like a classic car show to kick off the summer season.
This Friday and Saturday, the city of Manton will be the location of one of the first car shows of the year.
The event will kick off with a cruise on Friday, which will depart from the Manton High School parking lot at 5:30 p.m. Cruisers will tour the region and end in Cadillac for dinner.
On Saturday, the car show will be held on Wall Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, in the park there will be vendors, a craft show, a DJ playing music, food trucks and trophies presented to car show participants.
To pre-register a vehicle in the show, the cost is $10. Day-of registration costs $15. The first 25 to register will receive a dash plaque.
For more information, contact Shelly Helsel at (231) 434-9916 or email shellylemery@gmail.com.
