CADILLAC — For years, John Beebe’s dream has been to open a classic car showroom.
“A place where people from Cadillac and the local area can come and see classic cars,” Beebe said. “Where kids can come and look ... to see what their dads and grampas drove back in the day.”
That dream came true on Jan. 1, when Beebe opened Classic Car Deals at 7200 34 Road in Haring Township.
As a teenager, Beebe, now 40, fell in love with classic cars, especially Corvettes.
“I’m a Corvette guy,” said Beebe, who grew up in the Grand Rapids area but moved a number of years ago to LeRoy, where his wife grew up, before finally settling in Cadillac in 2013.
For about 12 years, Beebe had operated his business out of his garage, using the internet as his showroom.
Beebe for some time had been looking for adequate space on which to build a brick-and-mortar location but hadn’t been able to find anything that worked for him until the property on 34 Road, across from Northwoods Feed and Supply, went up for sale.
“Timing-wise, it just kind of worked out,” Beebe said.
Foundation work on the showroom began in late 2020, with the majority of construction done during 2021.
Adjacent to the showroom, Beebe also built a mechanics shop specializing in repair of classic cars. Beebe said there is a huge market for classic car repair services, and not many options from which to choose; some places he’s aware of are booked out five or six months.
The showroom employs seven people, including mechanics, a title and financing specialist, a manager, a receptionist and sales associates.
While Beebe said he still expects to make most of his classic car sales online, having a physical location where people can check out the cars is about more than just making money. He welcomes everyone, regardless if they’re interested in buying a car or not, to come check them out; he even plans to host a car show once or twice a year.
In addition to selling classic cars, the business also sells other peoples’ regular vehicles on consignment, with no fee or strings attached.
Beebe said they advertise the vehicles on 75 different websites, and they only make a commission on the sale beyond the listing price asked by the seller, who doesn’t have to pay them any sort of fee, or spend the time listing them online and answering hundreds of phone calls from interested buyers. They also handle the vehicle-shipping details after the sale.
Beebe said he’s one of the first car consignment businesses to not charge customers a fee before the sale.
“If I can’t sell your car, why should I get paid?” Beebe said.
In the summertime, Beebe said he intends to bring some of the classic cars outside to make them more visible. He also plans to replace his existing sign with an electronic LED display.
For details on the consignment aspect of the business, in addition to pictures of the classic cars on display in the showroom, visit www.classiccardeals.com.
Those interested in learning more also can stop by the showroom from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or call (231) 468-2809.
