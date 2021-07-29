MCBAIN — There’s going to be a head-banging barn concert this Saturday. McBain band JustUs will be playing covers of classic rock icons like the Eagles and Santana, as well as some original tunes.
JustUs is made up of four band members with Thom Jennings on bass guitar, Ron Borsma on lead guitar, co-founder Dan Dahlstrom on rhythm guitar and co-founder Brian VanderMeulen on drums.
The group came together when VanderMeulen returned to his home state of Michigan after a 30-year hiatus from music in Alaska. Looking to rekindle his passion for drumming, he reached out to now bandmate, Dan Dahlstrom.
“So I just got back like three years ago, back to Michigan, and a mutual friend kind of introduced me to Dan,” he said. “And we kind of thought, you know, what the heck, just for fun, let’s get together and make some music.”
From there, the co-founders connected with Jennings and Borsma. Classic rock and blues are their two main genres of music, but VanderMeulen said they’ve been known to dabble in hard rock from time to time.
For the last three years, JustUs has been getting together to make music and have good time as a group, but they haven’t played any large-scale shows. With COVID shutdowns, it wasn’t really possible, but with lifted restrictions, the band can take the stage for a debut concert.
“I mean, we’ve had, you know, 20, 30 people show up before, but this is going to be kind of our breakout,” VanderMeulen said.
Estimating the crowd size for Saturday has been a gray area for VanderMeulen.
“I don’t know if we’re gonna have 25 people or if we’re going to have 125 people,” he said. “I’m really not sure what the turnout will be, so that’s kind of exciting, a little scary at the same.”
He’s hoping a heftier crowd can be accommodated at his homemade barn stage.
Neither band member liked the idea of dragging equipment from venue to venue, VanderMeulen said. They figured it would be easier to create a permanent performance space inside the barn on his property, which he hopes will be the main location of all future shows. Listeners can get up and dance or pull up a chair. They’re also encouraged to bring food and beverages along for the show.
The JustUs concert will take place at 7 p.m., at 5571 S VanderMeulen Road, McBain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.