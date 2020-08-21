CADILLAC — Wexford County got a "clean" financial audit report for 2019 and grants designed to ease financial constraints from the COVID-19 pandemic were ratified by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners Wednesday.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the financial audit presentation by Rehmann CPA Stephen Peacock showed the county's finances were deemed "very clean. She also said based on the audit, the county's finances are in good shape but the unfunded pension liabilities are the biggest financial issue the county has.
"We are paying what we can against it. The goal is to get it up to 75-80% funded and we are at 65%," Koch said.
The board also ratified the county's Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Grants for the courts, prosecutor and sheriff's offices.
The CESF monies are Federal CARES funding courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice, and administered by the Michigan State Police, according to materials provided in the board packet. It is not competitive funding and is a 100% reimbursement for eligible expenses from March 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021.
Koch said examples of items eligible for funding include air purification and personal protective equipment such as masks for the jails, as well as telecommunication upgrades, wireless access, and laptops for the court. For the prosecutor's office, examples include telecommunication and software upgrades that would allow for digital filings.
They ratified the grant applications and now we wait. We won't hear until October, but we will have to buy some stuff regardless," Koch said. "The tricky thing is it covers expenses through next September."
Commissioners also discussed and approved a new $5 fee for the issuance of corrected death certificates.
Before the meeting, County Clerk Alaina Nyman informed the commissioners Wexford County was the only county in the Michigan Association of County Clerks District II that did not impose a fee for corrected death certificates. There are eight counties in District II. The fee will cover the cost of processing a certified copy after the initial death certificate has been issued.
