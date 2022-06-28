July 1 to July 10 is Michigan’s Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Week and annual Landing Blitz in Michigan.
Blitz events will occur throughout the state to remind watercraft owners they should follow best practices and clean their boats, trailers, and equipment to help control the spread of AIS. These education and outreach events are brought to you by the Conservation Districts, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), Michigan State University, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) along with many local conservation organizations and volunteers.
MSU Extension’s Clean Boat Clean Waters Program offers its mobile boat wash and staff to help Missaukee locals with Clean, Drain, Dry. Missaukee Conservation District is also partnering with The Missaukee Lake Association and The Missaukee County Park Department to host the boat wash at Missaukee County Park Lagoon on July 8 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. It will be an opportunity for boaters to get a free wash and ask questions regarding the boating laws and what they can do to help prevent the spread of AIS. Boaters will be provided with informational handouts and goodies promoting the Clean, Drain, Dry initiative, as well as a guide for identification of the Michigan watch list of aquatic invasive plants. Look for the Clean, Drain, and Dry signage.
Eurasian watermilfoil, rock snot, starry stonewort, spiny water flea, and red swamp crayfish may sound like crazy science fiction critters but all of them live in Michigan waterways and they are not welcome here. Each one is an aquatic invasive species and has the potential to harm Michigan’s environment, economy and human health. AIS crowd out native species and form dense monocultures that limit food and habitat for native species, block access for boaters and anglers, and damage equipment such as boat motors and fishing gear.
Kevin Walters, an EGLE aquatic biologist said that “people value good access to lakes and rivers, quality fishing opportunities for Michigan’s native sport fish species, and keeping boat hulls, motors and docks free from damaging and costly invasive species, so concern over AIS is warranted.”
The Clean, Drain, Dry Initiative is a collaboration between Wildlife Forever and over 2500 other organizations across the nation to stop the spread of AIS. The Clean, Drain, Dry concept is simple and even if you don’t know whether the lake or river you are on is impacted by AIS, it’s still important to take the appropriate measures to avoid allowing them to hitch a ride to the next body of water you’re going to explore if they are there. Follow these easy steps:
1) Clean boats, trailers, and equipment of aquatic organisms, including plants.
2) Drain live wells, bilges, and all water by pulling drain plugs before leaving the boat launch.
3) Dry boats and equipment for a few minutes before hitting the road.
4) Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash — not the lake or river.
5) Release fish only into the same water body where they were caught to avoid the spread of invasive species and fish diseases.
You can visit www.CleanDrainDry.org for more information about this project and to take the Clean Drain Dry Pledge.
As of March 21, 2019, the Clean, Drain, Dry initiative became law in the state of Michigan. This affects boater, and bait release laws. Violators may be subject to fines of up to $100. MDNR’s Law Enforcement Division will once again be on the lookout for violators this year, but more importantly they will be partnering with lake associations and boating organizations to get the word out. To learn more about the specific laws that may affect you or to report new AIS, check out www.michigan.gov/Invasives.
Kaitlyn Mann is the Outreach Coordinator at Missaukee Conservation District. For more information on the Landing Blitz or Clean, Drain, Dry call 231-839-7193 or email kaitlyn.mann@macd.org.
