REED CITY — One day out of the year, residents Reed City and surrounding communities come together to beautify their community. This year’s Refresh Reed City event is taking place on Saturday, April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants are split up into different groups and assigned tasks like cleaning up the trails, re-mulching flower beds and picking up throughout the cemetery.
Trinity Lutheran Church has been hosting the event for two years, with this being the third. Church member and Refresh Reed City organizer Roger Meinert said the purpose of the event is to spruce up the area before tourists arrive for the summer season. They have a few main areas of focus for cleanup, but as the event continues to grow, he said they’ll expand their efforts.
“If we have even more volunteers this year, we have a list of other areas that we can attack,” he said. “But those are the main ones that get the most visibility to people who come and enjoy Reed City.”
When people think of cleanups, they might assume it’s simply bagging trash and other discarded items, but Meinert tries to include a variety of activities so that there’s something to do for every age group or level of mobility.
Being a rare opportunity for the entire community to come together, nobody gets turned away from the Refresh event. Meinert wants everyone to have a chance at participation.
“This was an opportunity that you don’t have many times throughout the year where the entire community can come together to provide service to others, and provide service to our community,” he said. “And have some fun and camaraderie while we do it.”
When people can unite to make their a community a clean and welcoming place, it can create a sense of pride and accomplishment. In years past of participating in the cleanup, Meinert said walking through town and seeing the work that was done with his own hands, and the hands of his neighbors, puts an extra bounce in his step.
To further the feelings of community togetherness, the Refresh Reed City team offers a hot dog lunch for participants after the work day is done. There’s live music as well, performed by local artists. If there’s one change Meinert said he would make to the event, it’s bringing more people out for the lunch.
“We have had incredible turnouts for Refresh Reed City, but only a very small percentage of people take advantage of the lunch that we’re offering,” he said. “When we started the idea for Refresh Reed City, our thought was to work diligently and get the work done, and then come together as a community and break bread together.”
There’s many participants who do attend the lunch, but Meinert’s vision is for people to socialize with the neighbor’s they don’t even know. Residents may pass one another in the grocery store even day and never know each other’s names, and the Refresh lunch can help to foster that connection.
For the first two years of the event, the cleanup would normally last a good portion of the day, but they’re expecting to be wrapped up much earlier this year with the multitude of hands on deck. Meinert said it should take around three hours to complete the work.
Aside from individuals and families who participate, many local organizations and churches from the Reed City area also come out to assist with the cleanup. Trinity Lutheran Church has been the driving force and main host of the event since it’s creation. Meinert is a member of the church’s mens group and when they were looking for more opportunities to benefit the overall community, that’s when Refresh Reed City was born.
Since then, they’ve been able to gather help from businesses like Yoplait, Utility Supply and Construction and many others. Some groups have continued to request the same area for each cleanup and take up a sort of ownership of that task. It’s even inspired them to continue cleanups throughout the summer, without an organized event.
“When they see a piece of paper that somehow made its way to the trail or some trash in the downtown bump out or various other places,” Meinert said. “Being that they participated in Refresh Reed City, they take pride in in the cleanup that we did, and they want to see it stay clean for everybody to enjoy for the summer and then leading into the fall.”
There are some items that Meinert recommends participants bring along to prepare for the cleanup. The first, and most important, is work gloves to stave away blisters or other possible injuries. It’s hard to predict what the weather will be like, but he said people should bring sunscreen just in case the sun makes an appearance. Along the same line, bug spray could also be beneficial if the temperature grows warm.
Water will be provided, but bringing along a personal water bottle is also recommended to avoid dehydration during work activities.
A registration form is available on the Refresh Reed City Facebook page. People can list their contact information as well as how many people they’ll be brining along with them. Meinert said this helps the team gather an idea of how many individuals will be at the lunch and how participation has been growing so they can accurately plan for future events.
“We had over 100 people the first year and over 150 last year, so we have just absolutely amazing turnout and support, and we just hope that will grow even larger,” Meinert said. “And I would love to have it at the size where we don’t know where to put everybody. We have more workers, and we have work, and then that will lead for the opportunities in following years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.