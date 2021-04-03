CADILLAC — If there was ever a holiday to inspire hope amid the crushing depths of despair, it is Easter.
After all, the holiday stems from the darkest day in the history of the Christian religion — the crucifixion of Jesus Christ — which led to the most glorious day in its history — the resurrection of Jesus and subsequent salvation of mankind.
In the same vein, the rebirth of spring wouldn't seem so miraculous if not for the barren desperation of winter.
Is it any wonder why the Christian holiday so closely coincides with the changing of the seasons and abundant fertility imagery that has been passed down for hundreds of years (the Easter bunny)?
Given its venerated history, Easter is important to many people regardless of what year it happens to be, but the holiday may hold even more significance in 2021.
For some area clergy, that is indeed the case.
"We have endured much darkness, discouragement, depression, and death in the past year," said Pastor Chad Zaucha, of First Baptist Church in Cadillac. “Jesus told us very honestly that in this world cursed by sin, we will have trouble. There will be pain and hardship. There will be death. But the Resurrection reminds us that in the end, God will prevail …We certainly need such hope after all that has happened in the past year. Easter is a celebration and reaffirmation of that hope.‘
Zaucha said from its Jewish roots and through the New Testament, gathering and celebration have always been key elements in the life of the church, which is why the pandemic and lockdowns have been very hard on those of faith.
“It is in our DNA,‘ Zaucha said. “Those elements have certainly been hampered in the past year. We didn't get to celebrate Easter together last year. And so, I think there is this year a greater hunger for gathering and celebration than at any other time in recent years. I think this Easter will be that much sweeter.‘
Pastor Thomas Ball, with the United Methodist Church in Cadillac, said church attendance tends to spike around Easter as snowbirds return home from southern climes.
While attendance has been holding steady since they reopened, Ball said it remains to be seen how many people will show up on Sunday.
“A lot of people are still really apprehensive about getting out,‘ said Ball, who added that the congregation is generally optimistic that vaccination efforts will gradually bring coronavirus infection rates down.
“They’re happy we are a year into this,‘ Ball said. “The sad part is that numbers have gone up recently. There’s also frustration that people aren’t doing their part to stop it (by social distancing, wearing masks, etc.)‘
Ball said the church has taken a lot of steps to ensure the safety of parishioners who attend services, including the above-mentioned precautions and many others. Considering all that they’re doing to mitigate risk of spread at the church, Ball said they felt it was important to go ahead with Easter celebrations this year, especially since they weren’t able to last year.
“We’re not going to close like we did twice before,‘ Ball said. “We couldn’t do it. We’ve put in place all possible safety protocols … there isn’t any more we can do.‘
It's hard to tell right now because of the concerns many people have about gathering in large numbers but Ball believes when the dust of the pandemic has settled, there will have been an uptick in the number of people who've decided to turn to religion for support and peace.
During the last several months, Ball said there's been an increase in the number of people at local hospitals who’ve requested assistance from a chaplain to minister to a sick loved one.
“It’s because it’s something out of their control,‘ Ball said. “So they look to something they may not normally look toward.‘
As a member of the Love, Inc. board of directors, Ball said he’s noticed that there seem to be a lot fewer requests for assistance recently. While that may seem surprising, given higher unemployment and other disruptions caused by the pandemic, one theory is that people are relying right now on ample government assistance to get them through. Once that dries up, however, Ball said a lot more people will turn toward organizations like Love, Inc., area food banks, and local churches for help.
“A certain percentage of those people will turn to God during that time,‘ said Ball, who’s already starting to field more calls from people in the community who just felt the need to talk to a pastor. “When something like this comes along, people will turn to the church and give God more attention.‘
Ball said there are lessons that can learned from Christianity during times of adversity.
For one thing, times like these highlight the things in life that people often take for granted.
“To recognize the things we enjoy from day to day and don’t normally think about,‘ Ball said. “Don’t take life for granted … it’s a gift from God.‘
Christianity also emphasizes the importance of remaining hopeful about the future and realizing that people have dealt with these kinds of struggles before and survived.
“We got through it,‘ Ball said. “With God’s help, we’ll overcome this through persistence and ingenuity.‘
Jim Skiera, a licensed family counselor in Cadillac, agreed that taking a proactive approach to dealing with anxiety, uncertainty and depression can make a big difference in a person’s mental health.
The COVID-19 crisis, coupled with recent social unrest in the U.S. and lack of sunlight during the winter (which has been connected in some people to a condition called seasonal affective disorder), all have made people more anxious but Skiera said there are things a person can do to help themselves and others cope with the situation.
Ultimately, Skiera said the way people deal with stress comes down to how reactive they are to their environment.
“The critical element is adaptability to stress,‘ Skiera said. “The key is to be more self-contained emotionally and calmer.‘
Figuring out what sort of things trigger an emotional reaction is the first step to controlling those emotions and not letting them get the best of you, Skiera said. That involves examining all the important people in your life and how they reacted to things when you were growing up, which inevitably had an impact on your emotional tendencies.
Obviously, this kind of process can take a lot of work (sometimes years) but there are exercises a person can do to help them overcome harmful reactivity.
For instance, if someone realizes that a parent is causing them to react automatically in an emotional way, it’s probably something that’s been going on since they were a child. The next time they see that parent, they should pay close attention to their emotions and practice keeping them under control. Doing this, a person has a much better chance of avoiding the emotional tunnel vision that can lead to anger, arguments and other conflict.
Again, this can be a very difficult thing to do, but it can be done, especially if you are able to talk to someone who’s gone through a similar process of self-examination before, Skiera said.
“We just need to remind ourselves that people are pretty dog-gone resilient,‘ Skiera said. “We have the resources at our disposal to problem solve and get past difficult times.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.