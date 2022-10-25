CADILLAC — With several days still remaining for voters to request an absentee ballot for the November election, Lake County already has sent out several hundred more of these forms than during the last mid-term in 2018.
“And it’s still early in the game,” Lake County Clerk Patti Pacola said. “A lot of people bring their ballots in on election day.”
As of last Wednesday, Pacola said they have sent out 1,612 absentee ballots. In 2018, the county sent out 966 ballots.
While that’s a sizable increase in four years, Pacola said it’s difficult to say if the overall voter participation will be that much higher this year than in 2018, although she added that anytime there’s something “controversial” on the statewide ballot, it tends to lead to higher election turnouts.
During an election with only local issues on the ballot, for instance, Pacola said turnout typically is between 30-40%. She said she’s pretty confident the county will go over 50% in November.
Other area clerks expressed similar levels of confidence that turnout would be high.
Osceola County Clerk Tracey Cochran said they’ve so far sent out 2,457 absentee ballots; in 2018, they sent out 1,629.
“It appears there may be a higher turnout because of the state proposals,” Cochran concurred with Pacola.
Notable statewide initiatives on this year’s ballot include Prop 3, which would legalize abortion in the state, and Prop 2, which would implement a host of election-related procedural changes, including nine days of early voting.
In Wexford County, so far 2,059 absentee ballots have been sent out; in 2018, 2,462 were sent out.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman predicts similar numbers of absentee ballots will be mailed out and returned this year as in 2018, although she believes that overall turnout will be higher once in-person votes are tabulated.
While turnout in 2018 was 60%, which is decent (possibly due to a recreational marijuana-legalization proposal on the ballot that year), Nyman said she expects turnout could be as high as 75% this year.
Nyman added that it’s not just the statewide proposals that are drawing people to the polls this year, but also races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
“It’s great that we’re seeing this kind of voter turnout,” Nyman said.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said so far, they’ve sent out 1,837 absentee ballots, compared to 1,363 in 2018.
Turnout in 2018 was about 61% and while Nielsen was hesitant to make a prediction on what will happen in November, she said it’s possible turnout will be higher.
“I’m expecting something in the 60s (percentage-wise),” Nielsen said.
None of the clerks in the area expected that turnout would be as high this November as it was during the presidential election in 2020, which drew record numbers of voters and absentee ballot requests: 7,849 in Wexford, 4,648 in Osceola, 2,939 in Lake, and 3,340 in Missaukee.
Nielsen said part of the reason why so many people voted absentee in 2020 was because of a reluctancy to vote in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic being in full swing.
Nielsen, Nyman and Cochran all said recent statewide procedural changes allowing for early absentee vote counting don’t apply to area counties because there aren’t enough people living here.
“Unfortunately, none of our jurisdictions qualify to process absentee ballots early,” Nyman said. “They have to have a population of over 10,000 to qualify for that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.