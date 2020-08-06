CADILLAC — With the primary votes in, the next step for county clerks is to wait for the election to be certified.
Though the elections have come and gone, the votes counted throughout the day on Tuesday, Aug. 4 need to receive the final stamp of approval from the County Board of Canvassers which started going through poll books at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
In order to certify an election and finalize the results, the county board of canvassers must come in and look over the ballots, lists of voters and poll books to make sure everything matches up and there is no need for a recount.
However, Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola county clerks were not expecting any issues with the board certifying the primary.
In Wexford County, County Clerk Alaina Nyman said things went rather smoothly when it came to counting ballots and expected a smooth certification process.
"Everything came through without any issues so the processing should be easy as long as the canvassers don't see anything that might warrant concern," she said. "(...) But I am not expecting any changes in numbers based on how smoothly everything went last night."
After sending out a total of 4,471 absentee ballots for the August primary, Wexford County clerks received a total of 3,634 ballots back. Which is four times the amount of the 2016 primary election.
Although the numbers came in without a hitch on Tuesday, Nyman said there were some hiccups along the way.
"We did have some issues with ballot machines jamming but those were easily fixed and didn't mess up the count," she said. "As far as issues with absentee ballots, we did have to duplicate a number of ballots as the machines were not reading them properly."
The misreading of the absentee ballots, Nyman said, could have been from any number of reasons like small marks on the ballot.
In Missaukee County, which had all of its votes recorded at the clerk's office by 11 p.m. on Tuesday, County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said the night went better than expected.
"Overall, everything went really well," she said. "The clerks were busier than they expected with the number of absentee ballots that came in but can't complain with how smoothly the election went."
After sending out a total of 2,137 absentee ballots for the August primary, Nielsen said the Missaukee County had received 1,778 absentee ballots prior to the polls.
"Now, that is before the polls," she said. "It is very possible that more came in while the polls were open and the clerks just did not have time to put in our system that they had come back."
With the county board of canvassers coming in at 1 p.m. to certify the election, Nielsen said, even though the clerks were busier than expected, she did not expect there to be any issues.
"When we were putting everything in last night, all the ballots balanced out. Meaning, that all the voters recorded in the poll book and the number of votes matched up," she said. "If they didn't balance out, then we would have reason to worry about the board of canvassers coming in. But, since that was not the case, we aren't concerned and everything should go smoothly."
While Wexford and Missaukee had their elections certified Wednesday, Osceola will not have its elections looked at by canvassers until Thursday at 9 a.m.
Though still waiting to have the county poll books looked at, Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm said she is anticipating a quick finalization of Tuesday's election.
"I felt pretty good about how everything went," she said. "I have to give kudos to the local clerks and the election workers for how busy they were and how much they were able to do."
As of Wednesday, Aug. 5, no changes were necessary for Missaukee county and results were certified. For Wexford, however, the City of Cadillac absentee votes need to be sorted again but should be certified by Thursday, Aug. 5.
