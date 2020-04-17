A deadline is quickly approaching for the upcoming August Primary, but because of the current pandemic, it also means a lot of questions are being asked.
By 4 p.m. on April 21, all candidates seeking partisan and nonpartisan offices must file the appropriate paperwork if they want to have their names placed on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.
When running for a position, either at the county, city or township levels, a potential candidate should start by contacting a county, city or township office and getting the needed documents to file. The clerk or their office staff can assist if a person has questions. County clerk offices typically have the paperwork for city and township elections, too.
As for running for state positions, a person will have to go to a Secretary of State office to get that paperwork.
This also usually means having to get signatures, but during the current COVID-19 situation, that is much more difficult while still observing social distancing protocols.
With the April 21 deadline occurring next week, local clerks are not too concerned about local candidates meeting the requirements.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said she doesn't believe the deadline will be extended because candidates can pay a $100 fee instead of getting signatures if they want to have their names placed on the ballot. She also said before the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, she got a lot of the countywide candidates' paperwork and filings. With the deadline coming on Tuesday, Nyman said she is starting to see more township officials preparing to file.
"The townships are slowly trickling in, but they can file with the township clerks," she said.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said, like Nyman, a lot of candidates filed before any of the COVID-19 issues and/or orders happened. She also said many of the township incumbents have already filed.
While there has been some talk about extending the deadline, Nielsen said that it was more from statewide candidates' perspective.
"My voice of reason says, if it (an extension of the deadline) was going to happen, it would have been done already," she said. "At this point, I'm not too concerned. I checked in with the local clerks on Tuesday and I haven't heard about any concerns. People are being smart."
