Clerks urging to get ballots in early if voting absentee

CADILLAC — For almost a week voters have been able to cast their votes via absentee ballots and clerks are urging people to get their ballots in.
Early voting started on Thursday, Sept. 24 and clerks are seeing a rise in absentee voters for the general election.
“I have ballots coming in pretty steadily right now,‘ said Evart City Clerk Kathy Fiebig, “and more wanting to be added to the absentee list for this year’s election.‘
In Evart, 196 ballots were sent out as of Friday, Sept. 25 which is 66 more than the August primary.
“More and more are wanting to vote absentee this year than ever before,‘ she said.
In Osceola County as a whole, 3,230 absentee ballots have been sent out for the general election in November.
Missaukee County is almost 500 absentee voters higher for the general election at 2,600 ballots sent out than in the primary which had 2,146 absentee ballots sent out.
But why are more people looking to vote absentee?
Well, local and county clerks believe there are a few factors going into this year’s voting method of choice.
“Part of it is COVID-19,‘ Fiebig said. “Here in Evart, our largest voting block is in that 60 plus crowd. So there is some worry about being in a voting place and getting sick. There is always the weather factor for that time of year, too. Some people just don’t want to risk the weather and I don’t blame them. But there has also been a larger interest in this year’s election and a lot of buzz on social media about early voting and voting absentee.‘
Though Osceola and Missaukee counties have already seen a rise in absentee numbers, Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said the numbers in Wexford are down since the primary but are expected to surpass primary numbers as the general election draws closer.
“Things have only just begun, though,‘ Nyman said. “By the end of it all, we will have a ton more. (....) We didn’t see a spike in numbers until right before the primary, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we surpass those numbers by the time the general election comes around.‘
During the primary, Wexford had a total of 4,464 absentee ballots sent out. As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, the county has sent out 4,212 ballots for the general election in November.
With the list growing for absentee voting, clerks are also encouraging voters to get their vote in.
“I am all for absentee voting and getting the ballots in as soon as possible,‘ Fiebig said. “So, yes, if you want to vote early, come in and we can get you set up with an absentee ballot.‘
Absentee ballots can be sent out as late as the Friday before election day and can be done in person as late as election day.
“If someone wants to vote absentee on election day, they can come into the office, provided they can prove their identity and all that, and we will give them a ballot they can fill out right there in the office,‘ Fiebig said.
Voters can send in an absentee ballot by mail as late as Nov. 2, according to Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen, and will be counted up to two weeks after the election.
“As of right now, and things could always change, so I am still encouraging people to get their votes in early if they are planning on voting absentee, if a ballot is time-stamped for the day of the election and comes to us within two weeks after the election, we are to accept it.‘
Though Nielson said she is not sure how they will deal with those ballots or how they may change the November results.
“Right now, I would say that none of the numbers that are tallied at the end of election day will be considered finalized until after that two-week mark,‘ she said. “(...) As far as how late ballots might change an election, I am not sure. I don’t think it would change a local election but I have no idea how it might change a state or federal election.‘
If voting absentee and a voter does not want to send a vote in by mail they can drop ballots off directly at their local clerk’s office or in a designated dropbox.
If interested in utilizing the dropbox, Nielsen said that while many areas are getting them with the influx of absentee voters, voters should call their clerk ahead of time to make sure the box is ready.
