CADILLAC — If there’s one thing that Cliff Sjogren can’t stomach in the world today, it’s all the money sitting in bank accounts, not being put toward anything useful.
He’s amassed some of that money himself in his 94 years of life, but as he put it, he’d like to “die a poor man.”
To that end, Sjogren has been working with community development officials with the city of Cadillac to construct two, 20- by 44-foot pickleball courts along the Keith McKellop Walkway near the old Naval Reserve Center and across the street from Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.
Sjogren said while he’s getting a little long in the tooth to play pickleball, he did get the opportunity to play the sport some years ago while vacationing in Arizona.
“It’s such an interesting game,” Sjogren said. “It’s exploding in popularity all over the country.”
Sjogren, who has committed $100,000 of his own money toward the project, said the reason he wanted the courts to be built near the Keith McKellop Walkway is that he uses it every day.
“It’s saving my life,” Sjogren said, who attributes his continued good health to the daily exercise he gets walking along the pathway. “I’m rearing to go every day as much as I’ve ever been.
“I wanted to do something for Cadillac,” Sjogren added. “This town is just so great and has done so much for my family, dating back to when my grandparents arrived in the 1890s. I don’t think there’s a town out there that can compare to Cadillac.”
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council heard about Sjogren’s donation and his proposal to build the pickleball courts.
Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said the proposed location for the courts currently is a grassy, open area and would be a viable spot.
Roberts said Cadillac already has a couple of tennis courts near Diggins Hill that can be converted to pickleball use, but these would be the city’s first dedicated pickleball courts.
Council member Tiyi Schippers said she’s noticed over the years that there is an area near the proposed site that tends to experience pooling water year after year and asked if this might cause problems for the proposed courts. Roberts replied that the area in question is a bit east of where the courts would be, and added that they would be raised to “encourage drainage” anyway.
According to council documents, the city engineer prepared a cost estimate for the two pickleball courts at approximately $129,000.
To take advantage of Sjogren’s donation, Roberts said they’ll have to identify local match money so that the project can move forward. It is possible that some portion of the match might come from another outside source, such as the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, which has expressed interest in contributing toward the project. Additional local sources for the balance also could be split between available American Rescue Plan Act funds and the city’s General Fund surplus.
After hearing about the donation, the Cadillac City Council unanimously approved of the proposed location for the courts; Roberts said now the project will be put out for bids.
While there could only be two pickleball courts in the initial proposal, Sjogren said he’d “much prefer” if there were four, although that would cost more money. He said he’d love to see someone step forward to cover that cost.
