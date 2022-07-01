CADILLAC — As many were heading out to work on a recent June morning, a small but dedicated group of women were preparing to help address a community issue.
On this morning, this group of women gathers at the National Guard Armory in Cadillac as part of the Wonderland Human Society. The group was preparing to do another spay or neuter clinic for feral cats.
The volunteers who make up the Wonderland Humane Society work out of their homes and meet monthly at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. The organization has been around for 50 years and during that timeframe, the goals have remained the same.
Those goals include promoting the health and welfare of the animals in our community; educating the community about animal welfare and the groups and resources available to help them; and being a communication link between local animal organizations to better serve and educate the public.
Established in 1970, Wonderland Humane Society was one of the first animal welfare groups to operate in Northern Michigan.
It has served many community needs over the years, including spay/neuter assistance, pet fostering, humane education and even operating the county animal shelter for a while during a period of a funding shortage. Recently, it has given financial assistance to local groups such as the Pit Stop/Save A Buddy Program, Animal Advocates Trap/Neuter/Release and the Ani-Meals pet food pantry.
For 45 years, Wonderland worked off the money it had in a bank account that had come from bequeathments. Eventually, the group started to do fundraisers to help provide the money needed to fund its mission.
During the pandemic, Wonderland received requests from people who had a huge number of feral cats on their property. They couldn’t afford to spay or neuter 15 to 20 cats, so the humane society decided to reinvent what it did to achieve its goal.
That is when the idea of having the trap, neuter and release clinics came into focus. In 2021, Wonderland had seven in all and this included the sterilization of three entire feral cat colonies. While Wonderland pays for a majority of the procedures, the people who bring in the cats are also asked to pay a small fee. The veterinarians who perform the procedures also do them at a discount.
Wonderland Humane Society volunteer Sunny Crips said at the recent clinic the plan was to sterilize 31 cats. All were feral cats but Crips also said some of them were feral kittens that had been rescued and domesticated.
She said the first year of the clinics was successful and the hope is that this year will be even more successful in terms of the number of feral cat colonies the group can completely sterilize. The recent clinic was the fourth of the year.
“We have enough money to support this for five years. We have made the commitment that we raise money to go to this,” she said.
The hope is city and county officials respond to the correspondence Wonderland sent asking for them to partner with them to address this problem. The group also reached out to area veterinarians to see if they can get more to partner with them to hold the spay and neuter clinics.
So far, no municipality has responded to their requests for assistance and only a handful of veterinarians have, according to Crips.
“Our hardest task is to find veterinarians to do it for use,” Crips said.
Cindy Bryan, who was assisting the vet in performing the procedures on the cats, said that based on what she has seen from assisting in these clinics, the feral cat problem is everywhere. She said it is not an economic, social or geographic issue. It is everywhere.
As long as there is food, Bryan said there will be cats. Bryan said she has participated in clinics in Gratiot, Isabella, Clare and Wexford counties and it is always the same. The feral cat problem comes down to one thing — money. Money to care for their pets or once a feral cat colony establishes itself on someone’s property money to sterilize multiple cats.
This is where the clinics come in to provide a service.
“It has made a huge difference. I think people are more educated about it now than they were. It is making a difference and I’m hearing it from the animal control officers,” she said. “People want to do the right thing. It’s just a matter of being able to afford to do the right thing.”
Crips said people starting to learn more about the problem and being educated about the humane society’s mission has led to volunteer numbers growing. Crips joked that the group has gone from being a handful of older women to a group of women ranging in age.
Now the humane society has an average age of 50 to 55 who are willing to do the things that need to be done. She also said anyone is encouraged to come to their meetings on the third Tuesday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Cadillac United Methodist Church.
