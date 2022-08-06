CADILLAC — Two major construction projects are coming together along similar timelines right now in the city of Cadillac.
One of those projects is the White Pine Trail Trailhead expansion, which soon will be receiving some of its most distinctive features.
Engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said contractors have finished milling up the old concrete and brickwork at the site, and pouring and smoothing out concrete for the new curbs and gutters.
Boice said they’re currently waiting for Consumers Energy to provide electricity to the site, at which point they will be able to add irrigation for rain gardens and other vegetation, and install the trailhead’s various amenities, including benches, picnic tables, drinking fountain, bike repair station, bike racks, signage and waste receptacles.
In the meantime, Boice said specialists at Cadillac Fabrication are in the process of finishing up work to the trailhead’s entry sign and clock tower, and are expected to transport those features to the site this month.
The clock tower, which used to reside at the corner of Cass and Mitchell streets where the Cadillac Lofts now stands, is being modified to act as an entryway into the trailhead. Part of this modification includes reducing its number of support columns from six to four, sandblasting the top part of the clock tower to remove existing paint, and repainting it black to be consistent with existing features of the Cadillac Commons.
The trailhead will be the end (or start, depending on your point of view) of the White Pine Trail.
The Cadillac City Council in April awarded the trailhead construction contract to CJ’s Excavating for $478,684.27, which includes a 15% contingency for inflationary adjustments and field-level quantity changes.
Council also approved a $63,000 picnic pavilion shelter as part of the trailhead, but Boice said they were unable to secure a grant for this feature, so it won’t be happening at this time.
Boice said the project is progressing on schedule and she anticipates it will be finished shortly after Labor Day.
Another project that Boice said is coming together nicely is the reconstruction of Simon Street.
David Stearns, assistant to the director of utilities for the city of Cadillac, said on Tuesday that they were working on the final portions of underground utilities work and he expected they would be finished that night.
With utilities work complete, Boice said curb reconstruction is expected to start next week, beginning at the north end of the street.
Like the trailhead expansion project, Boice said she expects Simon Street work to be finished around Labor Day.
