CADILLAC — A new yet familiar feature has been added to the White Pine Trail trailhead under construction at the corner of Chapin and Lake streets.
Crews on Monday installed the entryway to the trailhead after Cadillac Fabrication spent several weeks assembling the structure, which is made out of the three clock faces and other components of the old clock tower that used to sit at the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets, where the Cadillac Lofts now exists.
Part of the modifications made by Cadillac Fabrication include reducing the structure's number of support columns from six to four, sandblasting the top part of the clock tower to remove existing paint, and repainting it black to be consistent design-wise with the other features of the Cadillac Commons.
Project engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said the trailhead project overall is nearing completion and a ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled for Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
So far, crews have poured new curbs and gutters, repainted the parking lot, finished landscaping and grass seeding, adding the entryway and installed a few amenities including picnic tables and a drinking fountain.
Next week, Boice said they'll add the remaining amenities, including benches, bike repair station, bike racks, map kiosks and waste receptacles.
She said they'll also apply green paint markings to the bike lane leading up to the trailhead. She said this paint is meant to bring attention to the bike lane, especially at street intersections where there is more of a risk of collisions between bicyclists and motor vehicles.
Boice said Positive Chimney and Fireplace also will be adding a stone surface treatment to the bases of the pillars holding up the clock tower.
Additional light poles eventually will be installed in the trailhead parking lot but Boice said this part of the project may take a while to complete, as there have been supply chain delays in obtaining the poles.
The Cadillac City Council in April awarded the trailhead construction contract to CJ’s Excavating for $478,684.27, which includes a 15% contingency for inflationary adjustments and field-level quantity changes.
Council also approved a $63,000 picnic pavilion shelter as part of the trailhead, but Boice said they were unable to secure a grant for this feature, so it won’t be happening at this time.
