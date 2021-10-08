CADILLAC — An equipment malfunction led to the spillage of nearly 100 gallons of partially treated sewage near the Haring Township Waste Water Treatment Plant recently.
According to a discharge report issued by the treatment plant, the spillage occurred around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and was immediately noticed by facility personnel.
“A discharge hose from a transfer pump shifted and fell off the edge of the treatment tank onto the ground,” the report states. “The pump was immediately shut off and the hose was returned to the treatment tank.”
The sewage was discharged into a grassy area located around the treatment tank. Impact to the affected area was minimal, according to the report. No residential areas or surface waters were affected by the spillage.
Treatment plant staff notified the local health department and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy about the spill.
“Hoses from transfer pumps will be secured better to ensure that a discharge like this doesn’t happen again,” the report concludes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.