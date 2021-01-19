CADILLAC — Small business owners who have been forced to close their doors or partially shut down as a result of state-imposed restrictions related to COVID-19 may be eligible for up to $20,000 as part of a new relief program that starts accepting applications today.
According to a press release issued by Networks Northwest, the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program will provide $2.5 million in grants to meet the need of Northwest Michigan small businesses that have experienced a significant financial hardship due to the recent COVID-19 emergency “gatherings and face mask orders.‘
Grants of up to $20,000 will be awarded to businesses that are fully closed, with grants of up to $15,000 awarded to businesses that have been partially closed, or otherwise are open and can demonstrate an impact.
The Northwest Small Business Survival Grant Collaborative consisting of Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Michigan Works!, Northwest Small Business Development Center, Traverse Connect, Alliance for Economic Success, and Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce will coordinate the scoring of applications for Northwest Michigan. An objective review of all applications will include criteria set forth by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation as well as locally defined impact criteria.
In terms of how much money will be allocated specifically for businesses in Wexford and Missaukee counties, Matt McCauley, CEO of Networks Northwest, said "while the grants are being administered at a regional level, the scoring team will ensure fair and equitable distribution of the dollars based on the percentage of business establishments in each county as a percentage of the total establishments region-wide."
The Michigan Strategic Fund also approved a $3.5 million Michigan Stages Survival Grant Program, which will provide up to $40,000 in one-time grants to eligible Michigan live music and entertainment venues that have experienced a significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A single, statewide application for the program will be live at michiganbusiness.org/survival at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 through noon on Friday, Jan. 22. Grants will be reviewed and competitively awarded based on objective criteria set forth locally and by the state, not on a first-come, first-served basis.
Businesses must meet the following eligibility requirements:
• Had one to 100 employees (including full-time, part-time and owner/employees) on a worldwide basis on Nov. 17, 2020.
• Is in an industry that demonstrates it is affected by the DHHS epidemic orders.
• Needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses.
• Can demonstrate an income loss as a result of the DHHS Order
• Is not a live music and entertainment venue that is eligible for the Michigan Stage Survival grant program.
“2020 has put tremendous financial stress and strain on much of the region’s business community,‘ said McCauley. “Moreover, the financial impact of recent DHHS orders has been greater here than many other areas because of our disproportionate reliance on in-person work. While I know that demand for these dollars will be greater than what is available, I am pleased that these needed dollars will be available in the coming weeks to many area employers.‘
For more information on resources for businesses affected by COVID-19, please visit michiganbusiness.org/COVID19.
Businesses in Osceola and Lake counties also are eligible to receive funding through the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program. The state has allocated $5.25 million to The Right Place, which is the economic development organization in charge of distributing the grant money to businesses in Osceola, Lake, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties.
