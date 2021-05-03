With my mother enjoying her eighth Mother’s Day in heaven, I can’t help but stare up into the clouds when I think of her these days. In fact, one afternoon while I was out pulling spring weeds, I decided to take a short break and lay back in the grass and enjoy a little cloud gazing for a spell, and she immediately came to mind.
Watching the clouds stroll by I got excited when I saw one that looked a lot like a heart, and caused me to whisper quietly, “Hope you’re floating Cloud Nine, Mom!‘
Gazing dreamily at the clouds, my mind began to wonder about the term, “Cloud Nine,‘ which compelled me to look it up.
Turns out there are different theories about how, when, and even why the term, “Cloud Nine‘ came into existence.
According to Michael Quinion’s World Wide Words website, the phrase, ‘To be on cloud nine,’ meaning that one is blissfully happy, started its life in the United States, and has been widely known in America since the 1950s. The term was further popularized by the Johnny Dollar radio show of that era, who used it every time the hero was knocked unconscious, causing him to, “ascend to Cloud Nine.‘
Upon further investigation, I found that this phrase appears to show up much earlier than the 1950’s though, and in a more credible way: An 1896 International Cloud Atlas, which classifies clouds scientifically into ten different types.
This well-established numerical system assigns a specific number to each type of cloud.
Cloud number nine happens to be a cumulonimbus cloud that is fluffy, puffy-soft-looking, and super white. Hence, to be on “Cloud Nine‘ would mean to be peacefully perched on a fluffy-soft pillow, floating along carefree and as happy as can be.
The U.S. Weather Bureau used to describe clouds by this number assignment, and noted that a level nine cloud was the very highest cumulonimbus, which can reach 30,000 or 40,000 feet and appear as glorious white mountains in the sky, making it a very high and mighty-looking cloud.
There are other theories out there, but honestly, I think that the weatherman story sounds the most plausible. After all, it has science to back it up.
The idea of floating on Cloud Nine is a blissful one. In fact, I could not think of a better way to spend Mother’s Day. However, if there happens to be shortage of clouds on that day, I’ve come up with the next best thing. A super incredible cupcake that is so light, airy, delicate and delicious that it makes anyone who eats it feel like they’re on Cloud Nine.
The recipe is completely from scratch, so it does require extra time, but I could not think of a better way to spend the day with family, especially if you have grandkids that would love to learn how to bake an incredible cupcake completely from scratch. And don’t forget to take them outside and teach them about the clouds, along with the story of Cloud Nine.
Reminding me of those oh-so-glorious white wedding cakes from days gone by, my Cloud Nine cupcake recipe is versatile and able to be flavor enhanced if the flavor of traditional wedding white doesn’t suit your fancy. Simply add some drops of flavoring extract and food coloring to match, and you’ll be able to splash your (or Mom’s) favorite flavor into every bite.
Cupcakes also freeze well, so if Mom happens to have an empty nest, she can pop these babies in the freezer to indulge in at length, until their gone. Enjoy, and Happy Mother’s Day.
Cloud Nine Cupcakes
1 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose (or cake) flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup granulated cane sugar
2 eggs, separated
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl of an electric mixer, beat butter until soft and smooth. Add sugar and beat until light and smooth – about 8 minutes at high speed. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating after each addition. Stop mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl and the beaters then beat for 2 minutes at high speed. With the mixer on its lowest speed, alternately add flour mixture and milk, beginning and ending with flour. Stir in vanilla. Move this mixture to a bowl and set aside. Wash out mixer bowl and place egg whites in it. Fit mixer with the whisk attachment and beat the egg whites until stiff but not dry. Spoon cake batter into egg white meringue and slowly fold one into the other. Place approximately 1/3 cup of batter into each paper lined cupcake tin.
Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes or until the tops are springy or a cake tester comes out clean from center. Cool in their pans on a rack then fill and frost if desired.
Approximate servings per recipe: 18.
Cloud Nine Cream Filling
1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/4 cup milk
14 cup butter
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk together flour and milk, cooking until thick. This will only take a few minutes. Stir continuously to prevent the mixture from clumping and do not bring all the way to a boil. When thickened to the consistency of a thin pudding or custard, strain through a mesh strainer into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let cool completely to room temperature. When the milk mixture is cool, in the bowl of a stand mixer, combine butter and sugar and cream until light – about 7-10 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl and add in the thickened milk mixture and vanilla. Beat at highest speed for 10 minutes (VIP step so don’t skip). Scrape into a pastry bag fitted with a plain tip, or a large plastic bag with the corner cut off and an icing tip inserted. Set aside until ready to fill cupcakes.
Approximate servings per recipe: 18.
Cloud Nine Icing
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup vegetable shortening
1 lb. powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon unrefined mineral salt
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
3 ounces heavy whipping cream
In the bowl of a mixer, cream butter and shortening until fluffy – about 8 minutes at high speed. Add sugar, about half of the cream, and then continue creaming at highest speed until well blended – about 6 minutes. Add salt, vanilla and enough whipping cream to make the consistency you need. Beat at medium speed until icing is fluffy.
Note: To make icing form a light crust, but remain soft underneath, add 1/2 teaspoon of meringue powder.
Approximate servings per recipe: 18
