CADILLAC — During and after the pandemic, it wasn’t uncommon for relationships to become strained or have to be re-established.
Although Club Cadillac has been in the area for more than 25 years, director Amy Kotulski said the pandemic was devastating in many ways. Members were impacted due to isolation, the transitional employment program was completely wiped out and the connection with the greater community was lost.
“Isolation sky-rocketed with everyone, but for adults with mental illnesses isolation is one of the worse things because it exacerbates their symptoms,” she said. “We tried to have a virtual clubhouse and had regular meetings. We had a conference call line for those without a smartphone. We also had a private Facebook page for members.”
While utilizing those tools has helped to expand Club Cadillac’s reach long-term, which is a good thing, it wasn’t the same as being in-person, Kotulski said. The result was the hospitalization of members due to the isolation.
To say the early part of the pandemic was a hard time would be an understatement.
With restrictions loosened, Kotulski said things are starting to return to normal. She also said some things done during the pandemic out of necessity are turning out to be positive changes and additions to what the clubhouse does.
One such thing is the newsletter, according to Kotulski.
“We had a weekly newsletter called the Inspirational Report. They (members) could see each other’s faces and find out what they were doing without having to sit on the phone,” she said. “They were excited about getting the mail and about what was going on with their friends.”
While the clubhouse is open now, Kotulski said the newsletter is something the members want to continue. Is it hard? Yes. Is it expensive? Yes. But Kotulski said it is a positive thing they all look forward to, so they intend to continue producing it.
Heidi Miller has been a member of Club Cadillac for four years. She said since becoming a member, the clubhouse has helped her with her mental health, helped to get her out of the house and meet new people.
Although she hasn’t gotten a job through programming at the clubhouse, Miller said she has helped with many different duties, including cooking and clerical work. For her, the clubhouse was and is a great way to meet and make friends. So, when the pandemic closed things down it was difficult.
“It was pretty hard because I couldn’t come in and when I did come in, I didn’t like wearing a mask,” she said.
During the pandemic, she became close with one of the clubhouse staff members named Carrie Ferguson. She would come to visit her at her home and they would go outside and take walks. When they wouldn’t see each other they would talk on the phone or have video chats.
It was a similar story for member Michelle Howard.
She has been a member of the clubhouse for 13 years, and like Miller, she has developed some lasting friendships through the clubhouse. Before attending, Howard said she didn’t know about the clubhouse. Once she found out about it, she said she started coming to the clubhouse because it gave her something to do.
It also helped her to become more social.
“I actually made quite a few good friends here and I’ve done like (temporary jobs) at Blue Heron and then they hired me as a dishwasher,” Howard said.
During the pandemic, Howard said she kept herself busy at home but she likes it much better being able to come into Clubhouse.
When Gail Bottoms moved to Michigan with her boyfriend from Tennessee she said it was him that got her to check out the clubhouse. She has been a member for six years now.
Before moving up to Cadillac, Bottoms said she had never heard of clubhouse. Once she found out about the clubhouse, however, Bottoms said she enjoyed it and got involved. Now, as long as it is open, she is at the clubhouse.
“I work with the weekly newsletter or work on the daily newsletter. I do many accounting and clerical stuff from the computer, which involves working with Canva (free template program) for our newsletters, and I sell lunch tickets,” she said.
Being at the clubhouse has kept her stable as far as her mental health and allowed her to tell her story.
For Kotulski, the pandemic was problematic because, like many things, it became hard for certain programs to return, including the Transitional Employment Program. The program was a supported work program that is unique to clubhouses. Through this program, members can hold part-time, temporary jobs in the community that are obtained and managed by the club.
When employed through the program, members work at the job for at least six months and up to nine months. The program is available to any active member who has a strong desire to work and offers extra support for getting back into the workforce.
After the pandemic, Kotulski said the relationships with businesses got wiped out and the program is having to be built again from the ground up. On the flip side, Kotulski said the independent employment program has thrived. During 2021 and 2022, Kotulski said 27 members were employed through the independent employment program and collectively grossed nearly $300,000.
“We had a very high number working independently and we were able to support them by helping them buy clothes for work, coordinate transportation and helping them to get their applications in,” Kotulski said.
With more and more members starting to return to in-person clubhouse activities, Kotulski thought it also might be a good time to reintroduce the clubhouse and its members to the community. This has included a new rebranding of the clubhouse logo, which is a sunflower, and holding an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 25.
With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Kotulski said it only made sense to host the open house this month. The goal is for the public to see the clubhouse, take a tour and talk with the members. She said the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce is going to be there for a ribbon cutting.
As for the members, they also are ready to invite the community in.
“I would talk to anybody about club. I would encourage anybody who does not know about club to come,” Miller said. “I would talk to anybody, anytime. It’s a great place to come and meet people.”
For more information about Club Cadillac go to clubcadillacclubhouse.org.
