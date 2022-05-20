CADILLAC — While many were looking avoid working during the past few years, Anthony McKean just wanted a job.
McKean had obstacles to overcome.
He struggled with endurance, stamina and physical strength to do the jobs he was applying for. Time management also was an issue as he had to hold multiple jobs at one time to make ends meet. Then there was the stigma his mental illness presented to potential employers.
For all of the aforementioned reasons, McKean was getting paid sub-minimum wage and holding seasonal positions. Oftentimes, he had to rely on temp agencies to help fill in employment gaps when he wasn’t working.
“When I began working I was fearful of discrimination due to stigma in the community, and when the pandemic happened it caused another sense of anxiety and fear caused by being high risk and stigma for being cautious,” he said.
Despite all of the challenges he faced in his career, McKean said he was able to overcome them and currently has year-round employment with above minimum wage pay. He also has been able to increase his social network and made several friendships through the years at his various jobs.
Recently, 12 companies and employees, including McKean, were recognized in Lansing during Mental Health Awareness Month for diversifying their employee base by hiring adults who have mental illness with the help of Clubhouse programs across Michigan.
The recent event was organized by Clubhouse Michigan, which is a coalition of Clubhouses dedicated to serving adults with mental illness in every area of the state.
Michigan legislators presented awards to the companies in recognition of their commitment and leadership in helping people who have mental health challenges obtain employment.
The awards were presented in front of a crowd of more than 100 people, including Clubhouse member workers, their employers, Clubhouse staff and their state legislators. Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, presented the award to McKean for his work at Club Cadillac, Blue Heron, After 26 Depot and Hope Network.
“In my steps toward recovery, employment has enabled me to create a structured routine and help establish ways to stay balanced. These routines are key components in managing my mental illness,” McKean said. “Through my employment, the ability to have more disposable income has increased my social avenues and gives me more options for better choices in diet and fitness. My employment continues to be vital and beneficial to my recovery and give purpose and meaning to my life.”
Club Cadillac Director Amy Kotulski said McKean started coming to the club in 2013 and became interested in its employment program.
He started with the seasonal lawn crew position and was successful in it. Kotulski said McKean is a quick learner and his many skills helped him thrive. She also said his drive and confidence he built working in transitional employment helped McKean obtain independent employment within the community.
For years McKean has worked multiple jobs independently, including at the After 26 Depot and Hope Network.
“McKean has become a role model and leader in the Clubhouse by sharing his experiences working the transitional employment placements with new members and talking about his jobs in the community,” Kotulski said.
“He has been a strong leader on our Employment Committee and helped us revamp our Lawn Crew position for the 2022 season.”
