Club Cadillac raises funds for their housing and transportation

CADILLAC — To help expand their current services, and work toward their housing and transportation goals, Club Cadillac is participating in their first Clubhouse Giving Day fundraiser. Donations are being accepted now until the official giving day date, June 1.
Club Cadillac provides a myriad of resources to those struggling with mental illness, including work gear, educational support and busing. Keeping these amenities available and up-to-date is made possible through state funding and community action, which is where the concept for giving day began.
The clubhouse fundraiser mirrors the structure of the annual December event, Giving Tuesday. But rather than including a variety of nonprofits, Clubhouse Giving Day is specific to clubhouses around the country.
It’s Club Cadillac’s first year participating, and Director Amy Kotulski said it will hopefully contribute to their goal of expanding housing and transportation services.
“Our board has some pretty big dreams of helping us with housing and transportation,” she said. “Those are some big issues that we have in the area, especially for folks that are on a fixed income or don’t have their own car, so the bigger dollars will help towards that.”
Donation options have been split up into several tiers that show people exactly what their money could be used for. For example, a new pair of work boots can be purchased with a $25 donation, and a $300 donation would provide six college applications for clubhouse members.
Any amount can be given, but Kotulski said the tiers help people connect with the clubhouse mission and what items and services can be brought to its members.
Mental illness is often not visible and manifests itself in a number of ways. People may not realize that someone who struggles with mental illness could look like their friend, their family member or their coworker.
Having a mental illness can make it difficult to seek support or start taking the steps necessary to move forward. The clubhouse offers additional support to help individuals with mental illness find success in their schooling, their workplace and in their personal relationships, but that mission doesn’t come without obstacles, Kotulski said.
While a lack of housing in general has been an ever present and growing issue in both Wexford and Missaukee counties, securing low-income housing is even more taxing.
“There’s a lot of waitlists. People are waiting several months up to several years to find housing, and so especially individuals that might be on a fixed income, it’s really, really hard to find affordable housing in this area,” Kotulski said. “And part of the clubhouse model is housing that is in our standards, and some clubhouses that have the resources actually have their own housing programs.”
Club Cadillac is interested in starting a housing facility of their own, and it’s the intended end result of donation gathering. Kotulski said there are opportunities to apply for state grants and seek funding through that avenue as well.
Right now, the clubhouse is able to assist with housing application fees and helping to fill out applications with members who struggle to do so. Although it’s been a big help to their members, Kotulski said they want to take it even further and provide stable, long term housing, as well as transitional housing.
Expanding on transportation is one of the clubhouses more attainable goals, Kotulski said. Currently, they employ several drivers who help with day-to-day operations like bringing members to the club or to their appointments.
Transportation has been easier to achieve within the Cadillac city limits, but beyond that, there are some gaps. Many clubhouse members live in more rural locations, particularly out in Missaukee County.
“It’s harder because the buses don’t necessarily run out there, it’s special contracted runs,” Kotulski said. “They can only come in certain days, certain times, it’s a little bit more restricted what we’re able to do with our folks.”
Because the clubhouse does serve both Wexford and Missaukee counties, Kotulski said it’s crucial that all members have the same opportunity for care.
The current Club Cadillac fundraising goal by the end of Clubhouse Giving Day is $25,000. Contributions to Club Cadillac’s larger-scale goals, as well as day-to-day clubhouse operations can be given on the Club Cadillac Clubhouse Giving Day website.
