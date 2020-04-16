Club Cadillac reaching out with activities, inspiration

CADILLAC — One thing has been clear since the United States and Michigan have been dealing with COVID-19, the virus doesn't care about your needs or your daily schedule.
Since March 16, Club Cadillac, like other public and private entities, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That, however, doesn't mean Club Cadillac turned its back on its club members, their needs or them as individuals.
Clubhouse International is the parent organization overseeing more than 300 clubhouses throughout the world. Clubhouses like the one in Cadillac offer people living with mental illness opportunities for friendship, employment, housing, education and access to medical and psychiatric services in an environment that is caring, safe and nonjudgemental. It also is a psychosocial rehabilitation program of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority.
One of the Clubhouse International Standards is to “provide an effective reach out system to members who are not attending, becoming isolated in the community, or hospitalized.‘ As a result, Club Cadillac is uniquely suited to reaching out to members and helping them stay connected and engaged during the COVID-19 crisis.
Club Cadillac Interim Director Amy Kotulski said when people's schedules are disrupted it can be difficult to readjust. That is true for everyone, but when a person also is dealing with mental illness the adjustment can be more difficult.
For that reason, Kotulski said the clubhouse wanted to give members some normalcy in a not so normal time.
"We are having daily meetings the same as when we are open," she said. "It gives a little routine back. They call in, talk about things and share. It is a positive interaction. That has been a big, important part to have routine back."
The staff is delivering food to members each week. They are helping newly unemployed members to apply for unemployment benefits. They developed a private Facebook page where people are sharing favorite TV shows, challenges, live stream exercises, games, inspirations, dinner ideas and more. They also are doing group conference calls twice a day.
Besides those things, the clubhouse newsletter has been expanded and reformatted into the “Club Cadillac Inspirational Informant.‘
It celebrates birthdays, gives information on how to call for support and access community resources, shares ideas people have for keeping entertained at home, and includes tips, puzzles, and recipes.
"We have members who are very involved in the newsletter. They have additional meetings and some are done over Zoom. They have a big influence on planning the newsletter and it gives them more of a purpose."
The meal delivery to club members started on Friday, March 20 and has continued once a week on Friday. Club Cadillac also is in the process of replenishing its food pantry and once done, club members also will have the opportunity to get pantry items once a week.
While the current pandemic is full of uncertainty and at times it can be scary, Kotulski said club members are not expressing fear during their interactions but hope.
"I think now that the (stay home, stay safe) order was extended, the feelings are more about missing each other. They are sadder about the longer time of not seeing each other," she said. "They also are saying we are in this together and we are here for each other. I'm hearing, 'We will get through this,' and they are lifting each other up."
