Club Cadillac Receives Coveted ICCD Accreditation

CADILLAC — For the next three years, Club Cadillac will be accredited and continue those with mental health issues live their lives.
The International Center for Clubhouse Development (ICCD) recently granted three-year accreditation for Club Cadillac, a program under the guidance of the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority. Nearly 300 Clubhouses are accredited worldwide in 30 countries, with 42 accredited clubhouses in Michigan.
Club Cadillac was first accredited in 2009 and has maintained accreditation continuously since that time.
“We couldn’t be prouder of the Club Cadillac program, its members, and staff, and especially how everyone stepped up, adapted, and continued operating during the pandemic, providing the critical connections and outreach so necessary to the health and wellness of members,” Joanie Blamer, NLCMHA Interim Chief Executive Officer said. “To accomplish accreditation and the extra work it entails during a pandemic represents a truly outstanding effort by members and staff together.”
Notable strengths were the Club’s supported and independent employment programs, which are above and beyond clubhouse standards. Club Cadillac Director Amy Kotulski said they were unsure how the past year would impact their accreditation status, but shows the relationships that are built at the location can persevere through anything.
The accreditation process began in May when members and staff together completed an eight-week self-study process, completing an in-depth analysis of how Club Cadillac meets or exceeds the 37 ICCD standards. A Clubhouse Profile Questionnaire including statistical data from the last three years also was submitted as part of the process.
In July, Andrew Borntrager from Lexington House, Indiana, and Lisa Dembrosky from Wellspring Clubhouse, Pennsylvania, conducted a three-day, in-person site visit at Club Cadillac on behalf of the ICCD. The written report of their findings was submitted to ICCD and notification of accreditation was recently received by Club Cadillac.
Like all clubhouses, Club Cadillac is a strong, supportive community that assists individuals with their mental illness and their recovery. Its program is designed to create opportunities for members to live, work and learn while sharing their talents in a community based on mutual, emotional support.
Club Cadillac focuses on people’s strengths, not their illness, according to Kotulski. Members and staff work side by side in decision-making and governance of the program and she said through the activities of a work ordered day, individual members achieve or regain the confidence and skills necessary to lead vocationally productive and socially satisfying lives.
She also said Club Cadillac assists them in staying out of the hospital. Work in the Clubhouse, whether it is clerical, reception, meal preparation or reaching out to their fellow members, provides the core healing process, according to Kotulski.
One of the most important steps members take toward greater independence is transitional employment, where they work in the community at real jobs. Kotulski said members also receive support in securing safe and affordable housing, advancing their education and obtaining good health care.
Membership is for life, so Kotulski said members have all the time they need to secure their new life in the community. Every opportunity provided is the result of the efforts of the members and small staff, who work side by side, in a unique partnership, she said.
“A dedicated space for education was one of the accreditation recommendations and will be a high priority in our continuing quality improvement effort,” Kotulski said. “We have already secured a desk and brand new computer for the Education Corner, which is what members chose to name the space.”Established in 1994, ICCD is a non-profit and non-governmental organization that helps communities around the world to create solutions for people with mental illness. ICCD oversees the creation and evolution of standards; facilitates and assures the quality of training, consultation, certification, research and advocacy; and provides effective communication and dissemination of research and information.
“We are extremely pleased that Club Cadillac has been awarded ICCD certification,” Blamer said. “This is a milestone achievement for members and staff.”
Blamer said becoming accredited helps ensure that programs and services meet current state-of-the-art international standards and serve as a foundation for continuous quality improvement efforts.
