CADILLAC — A club based out of Wellston has uncovered more than 300 illegal tree stands in local forests, including numerous sites in Wexford and Lake counties.
Cody Carlson, founder and director of the Dublin Heights Sports Club, said he and about 40 other members of the club have been looking for illegal sites for the past several years as part of an effort to serve the community and protect Northern Michigan’s natural resources.
The club’s members have focused most of their efforts on federal lands in the Huron-Manistee National Forest but Carlson said the problem of tree stands and other debris being left in the woods is widespread, including in state-owned forests.
Most of the stands have no sort of identifiers stating who owns them and in some cases, Carlson said serial numbers and information that could be used to trace a stand back to a buyer have been filed off or removed.
Oftentimes, Carlson said there is evidence the stands have been left in the woods for years — even decades; Carlson said a good indication a stand has been in the forest a long time is if the wood of the tree it’s affixed to has grown around it.
Carlson said the primary reason they see this as a major problem is safety. Many of the stands are falling apart and pose a hazard to anyone who may come across them, he said. There also have been instances of razor wire and “punji sticks” being set up near sites as a deterrent, Carlson said.
“They’re a hazard for everybody,” Carlson said.
In addition, Carlson said there often is evidence of bait piles and salt licks being used at the sites to attract animals outside legal hunting seasons.
Carlson said he’s notified officials with the U.S. Forest Service and Michigan Department of Natural Resources about the problem, in addition to the state’s Report All Poaching hotline.
Lt. Thomas Wanless, with the DNR Law Enforcement Division’s Recreational Safety, Education and Enforcement Section, confirmed that tree stands being left in the woods is a problem in certain pockets of Michigan. Wanless said it tends to happen more in the northern parts of the state, where there are large tracts of land not visited often by people.
As far as enforcement of tree stand rules, Wanless said regardless if the violation occurs on state or federal land, the DNR has jurisdiction to address the issue, since it’s a state law.
The obstacle that DNR law enforcement officers often run into when dealing with these types of complaints, however, is that the process can be very time-consuming.
For one thing, Wanless said it’s usually impossible to get ahold of whoever owns the stand to let them know they’re in violation of the law.
Sometimes, an officer may try to catch someone in the act of using the stand. If these efforts fail, however, Wanless said officers then must initiate a lengthy legal process in order to remove the stand from the woods.
“It’s still someone else’s property, even if it is on state land,” Wanless said. “And there’s a process you have to go through to properly condemn that property.”
That process involves posting a notice in a public place stating that the property has been found and will be forfeited to the state if someone doesn’t step forward within a certain amount of time to claim it.
Usually no one ends up stepping forward, and at that point the DNR officer may then remove the stand, although the process of disposing of it can also take some time.
In total, Wanless said the entire process can take months to conclude, which is why many officers try to avoid removing the stands themselves, particularly if they have other things to do that are higher on the priority list.
Carlson said one of the most frustrating things about the problem is that there doesn’t seem to be a straight-forward way to solve it. He said he and other club members also aren’t comfortable removing the stands themselves out of concern about potential confrontations with whomever owns them.
In the past, they’ve taken part in sanctioned cleanup events, where club members with the backing of the proper law enforcement agencies went out to various condemned sites and removed them from the forest. More of these types of events might help, Carlson said.
Recently, Carlson reached out to Michigan United Conservation Clubs Executive Director Amy Trotter to discuss the issue. Trotter said she didn’t realize the magnitude of the problem and added they have begun looking into possible solutions, including by advocating for legislative or policy changes to streamline the enforcement process, and by leading group cleanup efforts in the future.
Carlson said he’d also like to see more public outreach by agencies such as the DNR and U.S. Forest Service to educate hunters about the legal requirements of setting up a stand.
While some of the violations seem blatant and deliberate, Carlson said there also are many cases when hunters are simply unaware that they were breaking the law.
For those who may not be completely versed on the ins and outs of the law, here they are in a nutshell:
• An individual may not permanently construct or affix to a tree or other natural feature a scaffold, platform, ladder, steps or any other device to assist in climbing a tree, or use any item that penetrates the cambium of a tree in the construction or affixing of any device to assist in climbing a tree.
• Before using or occupying a scaffold or raised platform, an individual must first etch, engrave, implant, burn, print or paint the name and address, complete Michigan driver’s license number, or DNR sportcard number of the user in legible English easily read from the ground.
• Stands can be in the woods from Sept. 1 to March 1, with the exception of stands used for elk hunting purposes, which may be placed on public lands from Aug. 15 through five days after the close of the elk season for which the individual is licensed or, if successful, five days after harvesting an elk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.