'Cluster' of cases among Missaukee County ag workers

CADILLAC —District Health Department No. 10 announced Thursday that the department was investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases at farms in Missaukee County.
The department says they are "working closely with several agricultural farms in Missaukee County that have COVID-19 clusters among workers."
The health department would not say what type of farm the "clusters" were associated with, nor how many or whether those farms were still operating.
However, dairy is an important part of the agriculture industry in Missaukee County, so the Cadillac News reached out to the state's veterinarian about COVID-19 and bovine transmission.
A Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development told the Cadillac News on Thursday that according to the state veterinarian, "there is currently no evidence that cows get SARS-COV-2," otherwise known as the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The health department cited the Food and Drug Administration when a reporter asked whether the workers' diagnoses were expected to impact the food supply; it shouldn't, according to the agencies.
The FDA says, "foodborne exposure to this virus is not known to be a route of transmission."
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness "generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets," the FDA says.
But people who are sick with COVID-19 are supposed to stay away from animals, according to Centers for Disease Control recommendations, the MDARD spokesperson noted via text message.
One farmer, reached by phone Thursday, said he wasn't terribly surprised by the news, because as essential workers, agriculture workers have not been isolating at home; they're still showing up in-person to work.
But everyone was still healthy at Oudman Dairy, said owner Jim Oudman.
"Today is a good day," he told the newspaper.
At Brown Dairy Equipment, Jeff Baird, who works in sales, said that everyone at the equipment provider was also healthy and that workers there take precautions at every farm they visit, including wearing masks and gloves and sanitizer and maintaining social distance.
Brown Dairy Equipment is providing critical support to dairy farmers, including taking care of products used for hygiene.
“We feel we have to take care of the customer every day still,‘ Baird said.
District Health Department No.10 is performing contact tracing to determine whether the farm workers infected with COVID-19 had any close contacts.
“We are actively working with these farms to provide guidance and education in order to prevent further spread,‘ said Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10 Health Officer. “We continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in the community.‘
Farm workers typically know one another.
"It is not uncommon in many farms to have generations working at the same farm," said Craig Anderson, manager of the agricultural labor and safety services program at Michigan Farm Bureau. Anderson said he anticipated that the contract tracing would be "reasonably able to be done."
Social distancing practices vary widely among different types of farms.
"Most farm activity however, you're generally separated quite a bit," Anderson said.
That's particularly true for crop production. However, sometimes in livestock production, particularly when there is a medical issue with an animal, agricultural workers will tend to be in closer proximity to one another.
Health experts have been recommending that people who don't live in the same household remain at least six feet away from other people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The ag industry has significant protocols in terms of food and feed safety," not just for workers but also for the product and the consumer, Anderson said.
"In the greater sense agriculture regularly deals with situations that are very challenging and this is just the next in line of significant challenges that farmers face," Anderson said. "Many farms already do have an emergency management program in place."
While Missaukee County's COVID-19 caseload doubled this week, local cases held steady on Thursday. Neither Missaukee, nor Wexford, Lake or Osceola counties had a new case. Misasukee has 12 cases, Osceola has eight, Wexford has seven and Lake has two. There were no new local deaths on Thursday.
However, statewide cases ticked up more than they have in the past couple of days.
There were 35,291 COVID-19 cases confirmed since the state began tracking, an increase of 1,325 over Wednesday's report. The death total is 2,977, an increase of 164 over Thursday, though 55 of those deaths were identified from death certificates and took place prior to Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.