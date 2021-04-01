CMDHD to start vaccinating ages 16+

CADILLAC — Starting April 1, Central Michigan District Health Department is opening up vaccine appointments to everybody in the department's six-county area who is 16 or older.
In the Cadillac News coverage area, CMDHD serves Osceola County. The department's other counties are Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella and Roscommon. You can get vaccinated through CMDHD if you live or work in one of those six counties.
CMDHD's vaccine sign-up link is https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6224197/COVID-19-Vaccination-Sign-Up. The link is for first-dose appointments only; if you need a second dose, CMDHD says to call your local CMDHD office.
If you don't see an appointment available, "continue to visit our website at www.cmdhd.org for information on future clinic appointment dates and times. We will continue to add clinic appointment dates and times as they become available," the department said.
On Wednesday, Osceola County recorded 32 additional COVID-19 deaths and confirmed the county's 24th COVID-19 death. Osceola County reached a pandemic total of 1,147 cases.
All of the other counties in the Cadillac News coverage area also added new cases on Wednesday.
Wexford County added 12 confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 1,863. The county also added two new probable cases for a total of 182.
Missaukee County added nine confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 923. The county also added eight probable cases for a total of 177.
Lake County added five cases and reached a pandemic total of 409.
District Health Department No. 10 did not record any new COVID-19 deaths in the department's three counties in the Cadillac News coverage area but did report deaths in Crawford and Kalkaska counties.
Statewide cases reached 672,259, an increase of 6,311 since Wednesday. There were 10 new deaths for a statewide pandemic total of 16,092.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.