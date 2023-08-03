CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital recently received a five-star ranking from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, placing it among the top 8% of hospitals in the nation.
The hospital was one of 438 hospitals to achieve the highest ranking of more than 4,500 hospitals nationally measured by CMS. Only 21 hospitals in the state achieved the highest ranking, including Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
“I am extremely thankful for the dedicated efforts of our staff and physicians to meet the needs of our patients each and every day,” said Peter Marinoff, president and CEO of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. “This CMS recognition again reflects their efforts and informs the community that the care we provide is worthy of their trust.”
The five-star rating is determined by 46 CMS hospital quality measures, dividing them into five measure groups: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
More information can be found at medicare.gov/care-compare.
Munson Cadillac also received a separate top five-star rating from CMS for physician communication with patients based on patient surveys that look at how well physicians explained their care, listened to the patient, and treated the patient with courtesy and respect.
