CADILLAC — Cadillac needs more big events to draw people into downtown.
This was the No. 1 area in need of improvement identified in an unscientific online survey conducted last week by the Cadillac News.
The impetus behind the survey was recent discussions between city leaders, business owners and members of the Downtown Development Authority to figure out what areas of improvement need to be focused on most in the coming years.
During those discussions, a number of issues were brought up, including lack of parking spaces in certain areas, lack of large events to draw people to town, excessive speed of vehicles through town, lack of adequate crosswalks and other safety features for pedestrians, and the deteriorating condition of sidewalks.
Of the 218 respondents, 32.6% indicated that “lack of large events to draw people to town” was the area most in need of improvement.
Some of the respondents had specific ideas on how to address this issue, including the following:
• “Get more local businesses involved. You would be surprised who would help with funding for such events to bring business back to their businesses. I do wish that Cadillac West was somehow included in the ‘downtown Cadillac events.’ I see the city of Cadillac doing a lot to help different things to help downtown businesses, much appreciated! But I would like to see some of that enthusiasm to help out to the west side businesses, too!”
• “With the pavilion, outdoor space, market and social zone, the city has the perfect resources to hold higher-end events to draw. I think the concerts have been lacking talent to draw in crowds from the surrounding area. Apart from the beer festival, there aren’t many events that come to mind.”
• “City and/or Chamber of Commerce work together and possibly with nonprofits or businesses to host events. Love the music in summer, but how about an Independence Day Parade? Maybe a lights boat parade on either Lake Mitchell or Lake Cadillac? Continue the New Year’s Eve celebration.”
• “Seek some grants for projects, work on volunteer recruitment for events.”
• “Partner with County and Boon Sports Management to upgrade The Wex to bring in bigger events.”
• “Bring back the car shows.”
• “Professional boat races with VIP and beer tent with music, bring back the car show, street party on Mitchell, snowmobile races, professional lumberjack competitions, on/off the lake boat show.”
• “More innovative community events targeting specific populations — i.e., seasonal family specific vs. seasonal young/mid-age adults.”
• “We need a unified arts non-profit and a performing arts center. Too many times I’ve heard performances being pushed outside of Cadillac due to our current facilities (and even future facilities after the high school ‘improvements’).”
• “Having more cultural fests. Mexican fest, Chinese new year, etc. Events that pair food and being downtown as well as highlights some restaurants in town while showcasing the growing diversity in Cadillac. More summer events for kids and families besides art festivals.”
• “Consistency on festivals such as the beer fest. Return Lake Front Days with activities. And most importantly, we need transportation, cabs, etc. Nobody wants to drink and drive, and won’t participate if they can’t be safe.”
• “Full-time activity director and give the person an assistant and an intern.”
• “Actively seek out volunteers to run the current events and proactively look for events to draw younger crowds. The city seems very unmotivated to do anything. Even the routine things have been neglected (fireworks, car show, etc.).”
Coming in second on the list of most-needed improvements was “lack of parking spaces in certain areas,” which drew 23.7% of votes in the Cadillac News survey.
Many of those who responded said they thought additional parking lots or a parking structure should be built. Here are some of those responses:
• “Instead of adding a second apartment building in the Cadillac Lofts project, make that second building a parking structure.”
• “Parking garage behind old Sally’s or in Commons parking lot, eliminating the crazy cost of fire pit and water park.”
• “Turn the farmers market building into a parking deck and move that building elsewhere.”
The deteriorating condition of sidewalks and excessive speed of vehicles through town drew 11.6% and 9.3% of votes, respectively. The following are some of those responses:
• “Medians? Also, by increasing safety (crosswalks) and parking accessibility, traffic may naturally slow.”
• “Do not use bricks. Follow the same pavement plans that the Lofts uses ... Get rid of the stupid parking bumpouts. They are annoying and everyone jaywalks anyway. Widen the parking spaces. You can count one out of every three vehicles over the line some days, especially in winter.”
The survey also asked respondents what they liked best about downtown.
Overwhelmingly, the most frequent answer to this question was the quality and variety of shops in Cadillac. Here are some of those responses:
• “The increase in food options recently and not always having to go to the north end.”
• “Array of stores and restaurants.”
• “Businesses are very welcoming and provide too-notch service to customers.”
• “I love the fact that new business is moving into the empty buildings.”
• “It has a lot of beautiful buildings — many opportunities for cool shopping.”
Also high up on the list of things that respondents said they liked about downtown was the Cadillac City Park, along with the Market, Plaza and Performing Arts Pavilion — known collectively as the Commons.
Also mentioned frequently by respondents as strengths of the downtown area were its “small-town” or “quaint” character, along with its close proximity to Lake Cadillac.
“It is becoming a beautiful downtown area, and I enjoy bringing my two young children down there,” one respondent wrote.
Respondents also were asked what they liked least about downtown. Among the most frequent responses were the traffic and congestion, the high speed of vehicles, there being “nothing to do,” the parking situation, the condition of sidewalks, evidence of open drug use, the lack of certain types of stores and overabundance of others, and the run-down look of many of the buildings.
When asked what Cadillac needs in order to ensure the city’s success in coming years, a number of respondents replied that bringing in more businesses and making it easier for businesses to succeed will be crucial. Many of these responses also tied in the need for more big events. Here are some of those responses:
• “Needs to become more attractive for more businesses. Only having a handful of events all year that bring business in doesn’t do the job. The snowmobile festival needs to make a comeback. Without the snowmobile festival, the city lacks winter activities.”
• “More events to bring people here to our stores get people who are walking on sidewalks to keep businesses open.”
• “Be more open to business opportunities without years-long garbage court battles, such as the land development issues around the 131/55 property. What a waste of time and opportunity for the city.”
• “Do a concert by the lake but get a bigger name person in like the fairs can get upcoming artist and accommodate by the lake or at the fairgrounds and draw tons of people in to spend money.”
Expanding access to affordable housing also was mentioned often in these responses, along with addressing the above-mentioned parking issues, improving pedestrian safety downtown, creating a community center for teens, slowing down traffic and easing vehicle congestion, increasing police presence to crack down on drug use, and upgrading run-down buildings and infrastructure.
Of all those who responded to the survey, about 75% said they lived in Wexford County, 12.6% said they lived in Missaukee County, 7.9% said they lived in Osceola County and 1.9% said they lived in Lake County. A handful of respondents said they lived in counties outside this area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.