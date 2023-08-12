CADILLAC — The Cadillac News asked readers in an online poll what they thought Cadillac West needed most — a question city officials have been asking the public in recent weeks as part of an effort to create an improvement strategy for the region.
The top answer: Improved traffic flow along M-115.
Almost 58% of the 176 respondents who filled out the unscientific survey reported that safety infrastructure was the most needed improvement.
When asked to list specifically what improvements needed to be made, the majority responded that vehicle traffic flow was their main concern. The addition or improvement of traffic lights, and the installation of a roundabout were the two most prevalent suggestions.
The oft-congested intersections of M-115 and North Boulevard, and M-115 and M-55, were singled out by survey respondents as most in need of improvement.
Here are some of those comments:
• Roundabout to replace stoplights, create better flow of traffic
• Turning left at intersection of North Boulevard and M-115 is horrible and even impossible on Fridays and Sundays in the summer, maybe a roundabout to improve traffic flow at the intersection? Many people avoid the area because of that.
• Need a solution to the weekend traffic jams that happen at the stop light. If you are on North Boulevard it is almost impossible to turn left onto M-115.
• I am not sure if the city can do this alone but traffic at 55/115 from noon Friday until Sunday evening is a disaster, traffic often backs up to 13th Street or farther.
• Fully functioning stoplights (red, yellow, green) at M-115 and Sunnyside and M-115 and North Boulevard.
• 115/55 light coming out of gas station is scary. Constantly people pulling out when they shouldn’t.
• A bypass lane for people trying to access 115 or 55 on the weekends for reaching their homes.
• The traffic flow on 115 and 55 needs to be fixed. As a local the traffic backup during the weekends is ridiculous. It affects the local businesses as many people avoid that area due to traffic. Look at a roundabout or extra lanes or something.
• The intersection by Carl T Johnson at North Boulevard needs a light to allow people to take a left there toward Cadillac West. North Boulevard is a centrally located road to get from Cadillac to Cadillac West, and by making it difficult to get there without driving either to Sunnyside Drive or 13th Street, we are actively steering people away.
Improvements to pedestrian walkways and bicycle trails in Cadillac West also were mentioned frequently by Cadillac News survey respondents, particularly near areas where traffic congestion has been noted.
Here are some of those comments:
• A crosswalk in the air so people can cross safely.
• Sidewalk on M-55.
• Better walkability, and easier access to the businesses. During peak times you aren’t able to turn into any of them across traffic. A skywalk or some other crossing accessibility to them would help.
• I’d be interested in a walking/biking path over the road for ease of crossing the road at the state park to the beach without dealing with traffic.
• Foot bridge over 115 close to 55 for walkers on busy weekends.
• While there is a prominent bike path, there isn’t enough indication that it’s safe to walk and cross the busy highway.
• Bike Path painted lines/signs, etc. so cars know to yield to bikers near McDonalds, Subway, the Dockside, etc. Safety there is concerning for those biking with kids.
• Painted bike paths and more signage to encourage biking around both downtown and Cadillac West is needed. Signage and paths guiding people around both of the lakes would increase biking around both lakes. The green painted areas in town are a good start, but a fully painted green path for walking/biking/running around Lake Cadillac and some other areas would create more visibility, safety and attract more people to use that feature.
• Make biking and walking more accessible in that area. Safe routes for people to access the Lake Mitchell Loop via bike, or cross M-115 without disrupting traffic.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said during a recent public forum that since M-115 is a state highway, the city can’t just decide on its own to modify the roadway (with a roundabout, traffic light or skywalk, for instance). The Michigan Department of Transportation has sign-off on any such project.
While getting approval for these types of projects can be tricky, Peccia said the city’s creation of an improvement authority and tax increment finance district should give them more leverage in beginning discussions with agencies such as MDOT.
“It gives us a little more cache,” Peccia said. “A seat at the table when working with outside agencies. It gets us a ticket to the party.”
A little under half of all survey respondents wrote that developing and improving recreational features in Cadillac West was important. Features mentioned frequently by respondents included bike paths (both street and BMX) and ORV trails. Other ideas included a trampoline park, a shaded park for kids, a public fishing dock, and rock-climbing wall, a zipline, and areas where people can play volleyball and other outdoor games.
About 55% of respondents wrote that new businesses are needed in Cadillac West. The most common suggestions for new businesses were grocery stores and restaurants.
Here are some of those responses:
• Specifically not a Walmart but a grocery store, even if it was small like the Lake City store, but affordable for the people on this side so they don’t have to always drive all the way into town.
• More affordable restaurant options. Italian restaurant or things for kids to do.
• Grocery store. Pizza place. Night life.
• Target/Kroger (groceries) would be very nice for the community and is really needed on the west side.
Almost a quarter of all respondents wrote that better landscaping was essential to improving Cadillac West.
Several respondents wrote that the city should change its branding of the area to make it stand out more while also connecting it to the rest of Cadillac.
“At present it sounds like something on a map,” one respondent wrote. “Perhaps make the area designation something like Cadillac West Gateway to Fun and continue to concentrate on the tourists. Gather local interest with a contest to rename Cadillac West to draw interest out here on the west side of the Cadillac.”
“I would love to see some sort of cross-lake boat-taxi to take people from downtown Cadillac to Cadillac West and back,” wrote another respondent. “This would connect the two parts of the city and would allow both locals and vacationers to access both sides of the lake without having to drive.”
Miscellaneous ideas thrown out by a handful of survey respondents included developing more housing in the area, activities for youth, upgrading older hotels and businesses, public transportation after 9 p.m., wayfinding signs, and a preschool.
