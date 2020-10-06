COA budget approval on agenda for Wexford commissioners

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners may just be starting the budget process for the upcoming fiscal year, but they are scheduled to act on a different spending plan Wednesday.
Every year the commissioners give their approval to the Wexford County Council on Aging’s annual budget. The county and the COA have an agreement in place that allows for COA to administer the senior services millage after the commissioners approve the proposed budget. That has to be done before millage monies are released.
The finance committee has already recommended the full board approve the 2021 Council on Aging budget as presented.
When it comes to highlights of the COA’s proposed 2021 budget, local revenues are roughly $1.26 million, which is up from the current 2020 budget. The amount of the budget generated by county millage money is most ($1.03 million) of those local revenues.
State revenues, however, for the proposed budget are nearly $248,000, which is up from the current budget’s $232,855. Total revenue for the COA in its proposed 2021 budget is roughly $1.6 million, which is down about $66,000 from the current budget’s total revenue.
No surprise, total expenditures also are roughly $1.6 million as the budget needs to be balanced to be approved.
Also, during Wednesday's meeting, the board will again revisit the topic of Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan payments. Last month, the commissioners approved making a second payment to help lessen its unfunded pension liability. With a lot of uncertainty surrounding finances in 2021 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the county board discussed and approved using some additional monies from the county's fund balance to pay off some of the pension obligations.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the commissioners will have to revisit that decision for a minor clarification.
The commissioners opted to approve two equal 2020 payments for a total of up to 7.125% of the 2020 amended General Fund budget for an additional voluntary contribution to the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan in the surplus division. The "up to" clause was added to the finance committee’s recommendation to afford the county flexibility in case an unforeseen cost occurs, and the money would be needed for something else.
"The motion wasn't clear enough for the sake of auditors. It is making sure I'm not misreading their intent," she said.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
