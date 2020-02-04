CADILLAC — Everybody’s sick, it seems like.
It’s not all the flu, though influenza is widespread throughout the continental United States, according to a recent report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“It’s just a hodgepodge of things right now. It’s not just influenza,‘ said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of District Health Department No. 10, which is responsible for Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, among others. “There’s just kind of a perfect storm of everything right now.‘
In schools, people are falling ill with the flu, with colds and with stomach bugs.
Morse says parents should tell the school which illness their child has. It affects how long schools close. If closing for the flu, the medical recommendation is that the school close for four days because the incubation period for the flu (influenza) is two to four days.
If you have the flu, you can be contagious before you ever start showing symptoms. If you have the flu but no symptoms, by the time the school re-opens four days later, you should be showing symptoms. At that point, you’ll know to stay home, reducing the number of people you could sicken, Morse explained.
So how do you know whether you have the cold or the flu or something else? Your doctor should be able to tell you, but a rule of thumb is the colds start slower than the flu.
Cold will add on symptoms over the course of a few days.
But the flu hits all at once, with pain, fatigue, a high fever and often a sore throat and chest pain.
“There’s usually not much congestion or runny nose,‘ Morse said of the flu.
This year’s version of the flu shot is “an excellent match‘ for the “A‘ strain, H1N1; but Influenza B/Victoria has shifted and this year’s vaccine does not provide as much protection against it, Morse said.
“Those two viruses really predominate in infecting kids and young people,‘ Morse said. “We’re getting a lot of illness in the young population.‘
Influenza B is partially to blame for many school closings.
“All of the schools that I have talked with who have ended up closing do say ... mainly it’s influenza B,‘ Morse said.
But kids also are coming down with stomach bugs involving diarrhea and vomiting, while others are getting strep throat and fevers.
“No one school that I have interacted with has just closed solely because of influenza,‘ Morse said.
