CADILLAC — A cold snap is bearing down on much of the Midwest, according to AccuWeather.com.
The National Weather Service agreed, telling the Cadillac News that temperatures would hit freezing starting at 8 or 9 p.m. Monday and would decrease throughout the night — and stay that way for a few days.
NWS Gaylord Meteorologist Tim Locker told the Cadillac News that Wednesday will be the coldest day this week, with temperatures as low as 12-13 degrees during the daytime. But with windchill, it could feel as cold as "the negative single-digits."
In case you've forgotten your wind chill definition, it's where the breeze makes you feel colder.
"There's more air traveling across your skin, so it's taking more heat out of your body," Locker said. However, wind speeds won't be high enough to threaten property damage.
Temperatures will start to warm up Thursday, though it's anticipated that in Cadillac the highs will only reach the mid-to-low twenties that day. On Friday, temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-40s.
Monday night, drivers should be cautious. With Monday's rain, the roads could become slick as the temperatures drop.
Along with the cold snap over the next few days, Cadillac might get some light snow, Locker said.
"Make sure you're bundled up," if you're planning to be outdoors, Locker said.
