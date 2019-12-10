CADILLAC — The cold snap that started late Monday is expected to last through Thursday.
But first, you’ll have to stay warm Wednesday, the coldest day of this week’s cold snap, according to forecasts.
AccuWeather, which characterizes the cold snap affecting much of the Midwest as “an invasion of Arctic air,‘ says this is the most extreme cold snap since Nov. 10-13.
Wednesday’s low could drop to 12 to 13 degrees during the daytime in Cadillac. But with the windchill, it could feel as cold as “the negative single digits,‘ according to Tim Locker, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gaylord.
In case you’ve forgotten your wind chill definition, it’s where the breeze makes you feel colder.
“There’s more air traveling across your skin, so it’s taking more heat out of your body,‘ Locker said. However, wind speeds won’t be high enough to threaten property damage.
Temperatures will start to warm up Thursday, though it’s anticipated that in Cadillac the highs will only reach the mid-to-low 20s that day. On Friday, temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-40s.
Along with the cold snap, some light snow was in Cadillac’s forecast, Locker said.
“Make sure you’re bundled up,‘ if you’re planning to be outdoors, Locker said.
