MARION — On Friday night Colton Hammar was celebrating with his Marion teammates as they won a regional title in 8-man football.
By Sunday, the 17-year-old had another accomplishment to celebrate.
The Marion High School senior was one of many local and hunters across the state who went out into the windy and wet morning Sunday to partake in a Michigan tradition — the opening day of the firearm deer season. While the 7-point buck he shot Sunday wasn’t the most points on a deer he has shot — Colton said he thought it was the biggest.
“I have shot an 11-point, but this one will score more than my 11-point,‘ he said.
As the massive animal was hung next to 10 other bucks, Colton retold the story of how and where he got his deer. He said it was right at daybreak and believed it was roughly 7:10 a.m. when he shot the buck at the base of the neck with his .270 rifle. The deer didn’t run and didn’t move once shot. He just collapsed.
As for where he shot it, Colton said it was in the Marion area but didn’t give up his spot.
“It’s been a pretty good week,‘ Colton said with a smile.
Marion Buck Pole organizer Jessica Miller said like everything in 2020, COVID-19 has changed a few things about this year’s buck pole. That said, there was never a time when the buck pole was in jeopardy of being canceled, according to Miller.
“I don’t really think that is an option,‘ Miller said of canceling the event. “I think I would get more flack if we didn’t have than I would for having it.‘
While there wasn’t a chance of the event getting canceled, Miller did say they are taking more precautions this year including encouraging mask-wearing, using hand sanitizer, and a sign-up sheet for contract tracing. When it comes to the prizes, Miller said the way they are given also has changed.
Instead of a big awards ceremony Monday night, she said the prizes are being given out as they come in.
As for the hunting, Miller said it was hit or miss early in the day Sunday. People either didn’t see anything, or they had a lot of movement.
Wexford County Buck Pole / Sportsman’s Raffle is held annually at The Barn Hall in Manton. The Cadillac News will be heading there on Monday to see how things are going for this other two-day event.
