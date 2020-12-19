CADILLAC — Larry Platz has always been a hard worker.
For many years, he provided for his family working construction. In recent years, however, his health has caused many issues for him. It included 23 surgeries and recently a stay in the hospital for congestive heart failure.
One of the small pleasures he has is sitting in his recliner and watching old westerns. Although the movies he views may be getting better with age, the recliner he is sitting in is not. It is a good chair but has far outlived its comfortable use. As a result, Larry's wife Arleen requested to Believe...Christmas Wishes Do Come True.
After hearing Larry's story through Arleen's request, the staff at Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors decided to help. Larry is now going to be watching those movies, as well as spending quality time with Arleen's dachshund on a brand new rocker/recliner from Van Drie Home Furnishings in Cadillac.
When Larry found out he was getting the chair, he said he was shocked. He also said he believes his wife is more deserving of something like this than he is. Considering all the things that 2020 has brought to the table, Larry said this generosity is great.
"I think it is fabulous, especially with everything going on and knowing people can still do stuff like that is great," he said. "I really don't think there can be enough said. It is just beyond belief. It is just really cool."
Arleen said even though he is having various medical issues, her husband still makes sure things are taken care of at the house. He cares for and feeds all the animals they have and keeps everything up and going.
With his recent stay in the hospital, Arleen said she wanted to see if something could be done to get him a new chair. Like Larry, she said she was shocked when they got the call informing them they were getting the chair.
She also said with how things have been in 2020 and the pandemic still going, people must continue to be there for each other. This proves despite all the issues going on in the world, people can help each other.
"It just lets you remember that there are people who do care and will be there for each other," she said.
Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors agent Dawn Jacobs said after hearing about Larry and his health issues, it didn't take long for them to decide to help him. She said it really hit home for the entire office.
"He just seemed like he had been through a lot," she said. "With all those surgeries, you will have pain just sitting there. Everyone needs a good, comfy chair."
Although the office was willing to help out Larry, Jacobs said helping people out is something they like to do annually. This includes granting Believe wishes but also assisting food pantries, shelters, churches and schools. In some shape or form, everyone working at the office contributes to causes and organizations with money, volunteering or both.
"It is a great group effort," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.