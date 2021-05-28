MANTON — A more detailed picture is beginning to emerge of the scope and damage caused by a large wildfire that began Tuesday in northern Wexford County, near the Baxter Bridge.
Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Kerry Wieber said they believe the total number of acres affected by the fire to be 378. Previous estimates put the number of affected acres at as high as 425 but Wieber said it’s not uncommon for this number to changes as they get a more precise idea how large the fire is.
Wieber said as of Wednesday afternoon, about 78% of the fire was contained, with about 4/10 of a mile still left to be controlled. The fire area is located east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road, north of 12 Road and primarily south of 8 Road. The uncontrolled edge of the fire consists mostly of state land, and while there are homes nearby, Wieber said they are quite a distance away and separated by swampland. Fire crews Wednesday focused on establishing containment lines on the uncontrolled fire edge, monitored and patrolled the fire area, mopped-up and continued work to fall hazard trees.
In total, Wieber said 151 structures were threatened by the fire, 86 of which were residences and 65 of which were outbuildings such as sheds and garages.
Although no homes sustained significant damage in the fire, Wieber said the blaze did destroy a travel trailer, a utility trailer, a tractor backhoe and a snowmobile.
With temperatures dipping significantly overnight, Wieber said smoke on Thursday was lying much closer to the ground than it had been, decreasing visibility. While road closures have been lifted, Weiber said they’re still advising people to drive carefully through the area, both as a result of lower visibility and because there are quite a few people still working in the area to control the fire.
For those who must enter the area, use caution and be alert to the presence of dead, standing trees (called snags) that could fall over and for other hazards. Snags can fall across roadways, creating a hazard for people driving through the area.
Depending on the rain forecast and other factors, Wieber said they may decide to keep staff at the fire all night Thursday to monitor the situation, as they did Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Presently, the following resources are assigned to the Colfax Fire: 25 DNR firefighters and DNR Incident Management Team.
At this time, Wieber said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. She said they hope to have some answers on the fire’s origin within the next couple of days.
