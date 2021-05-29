Colfax Fire is fully contained, DNR said Friday

MANTON — The wildfire that broke out northwest of Manton on Tuesday was fully contained as of Friday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced.
The Colfax Fire, as it was named, was reported Tuesday afternoon shortly after 4:30 p.m. It burned approximately 378 acres of private and state forest land. The cause is under investigation.
The DNR initially reported that the fire broke out in a scotch pine plantation and continued to burn into aspen, red pine and spruce on state forest land.
Though the fire was handled by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (and local fire teams), the Cadillac News spoke to a representative of the Huron-Manistee National Forest about wildfires generally.
During the spring, in a process known as candling, scotch pines will move moisture out of their needles in an attempt to reproduce. That means the needles are dry and more vulnerable to fire.
"With all of this pollen from the pine trees, this is an indicator that you probably shouldn't burn," said Debra-Ann Brabazon, who works in wildfire prevention and mitigation education and fire information for the National Forest. She noted that on the day of the Colfax Fire, she noticed wind blowing pine pollen into her own home.
Brabazon said it's not true that Michigan gets fewer wildfires than the Western states.
But the forests here are different, and Western pine and conifer stories can be more sensitive to drought, disease and bug infestations that damage the timber and make them vulnerable to wildfires; in the Eastern states, there are more hardwood forests and damper conditions.
"In our region, we get a lot of fire. We don't hear about it though," Brabazon said. "We get brush fires. Volunteer fire departments down in the southern part of the state get a large number of brush fires," but those fires are small compared to Western fires.
Springtime in Michigan can be vulnerable to fires because the trees don't have leaves yet, leaving the sun to dry out so-called one-hour fuels like leaf litter, grass and shrubs. If a spark lands on the one-hour fuels, how likely those grasses are to ignite depends in part on how warm the day is.
Fires need heat, fuel and oxygen.
"The spring is very dangerous because there are no leaves on the trees to shade the ground and trap moisture in, and also reduce the temperature of those ground or surface fuels," Brabazon said.
Brabazon suggested checking the website https://glff.mesowest.org/ to look up the fire danger in the region. The Great Lakes Fire and Fuels website looks at weather data to evaluate how vulnerable the region could be to fire that day.
