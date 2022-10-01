Colleagues, relatives remember James Talaske's legacy

REED CITY — If there’s one thing James (Jim) Talaske was known for, it was his preparedness.
Talaske served as prosecuting attorney for Osceola County from 1981 to 2000, before returning to private practice at his own law firm in Reed City. Talaske passed away in his home on Saturday, Sept. 3, leaving behind a legacy of victim advocacy, respect for law enforcement and love for his family.
Throughout his time spent in the legal profession, Talaske crossed paths with many people in the Reed City community, including Attorney David Porteous of McCurdy, Wotila and Porteous, who said he’s always admired Talaske’s meticulousness.
“He took tremendous pride in the documents that he drafted,” Porteous said. “As a result of working with him, I became a much better drafter of documents, and many of the lessons that he taught me in those very early years have served me well throughout my legal career.”
When Talaske was elected prosecutor in 1981, he and Porteous quickly became adversaries in the courtroom. Porteous was the defense attorney in many high profile cases that Talaske prosecuted, and when it came time to go head-to-head, Porteous knew he had to be prepared.
“If you were going to have a trial with him, or you knew that you had a case with him, you simply had to spend extra time preparing, because you knew that he would leave no stone unturned,” Porteous said. “He would be relentless in his pursuit in those days, and a prize for conviction.”
Over the course of both their colleagueship and friendship, Porteous became privy to many of Talaske’s motivations for pursuing the legal field. He said Talaske was raised in a household where public service is something to be honored, and hard work is a priority.
Talaske’s background led to the development of strong conservative values. He continually demonstrated his support for the police, Porteous said, and became a well-known advocate for victims.
“I always found him to be a person of his word,” he said. “If he gave you a commitment, that was as good as anything in writing.”
One of the most high profile cases Porteous and Talaske worked on was that of Karl Strunk, who was sentenced to life in prison as a teenager after being convicted of murder.
Porteous had been Strunk’s defense attorney at the time. In 2018, Strunk was re-sentenced after a United States Supreme Court ruling that categorized sentencing a juvenile to life in prison with no parole as cruel and unusual.
Porteous said when the time came to review Strunk’s case, Talaske supported his release from prison, despite having sentenced him years earlier. He said it was a true display of Talaske’s character and his compassion for others.
“Jim did that, because Karl earned that right. It was extraordinary what Karl did and achieved in prison, and so he really showed that it was the right thing to do,” Porteous said. “But, again, that was indication that there was a compassionate side of Jim, that if you’re able to sort of show and prove that, that Jim would endorse what you might not normally have thought that he would.”
After passing the bar exam last year, Talaske’s son, Alex, began practicing law under his father’s mentorship at Talaske Law Office since May 2021. Alex remembers his father as someone who was always good at small talk, and making other people feel comfortable.
With a prosecuting attorney for a father and a court reporter for a mother, Alex’s childhood was surrounded by the legal profession. Although he tried to rebel, he’s happy to follow in Talaske’s footsteps.
“I didn’t want this business to disappear when he was gone,” Alex said. “And he’s built so many things up within the business, the community, and he’s done so much work.”
Talaske’s office is filled with dozens of case files, and Alex said they cover just about every kind of case out there. No matter what case Talaske was working on, Alex said Porteous is correct In saying that he was always an advocate for the victim.
Something Alex said he learned while working alongside his father was to always have respect for people. They often faced tough cases involving divorce and child custody, and it wasn’t uncommon for people to walk through the door already angry and yelling, but he‘s continued to exhibit the same patience his father showed.
Outside the office, Alex said Talaske was a well-known member of the Reed City community and a very attentive father and grandfather.
“Every time he had a chance to see one of the grandkids, he’d get so excited about it, he’d talk about it all day,” he said.
Since Jim Talaske’s passing, Alex said his family has seen an outpouring of support and condolences from the community, and it’s only further demonstrated the impact his father had on every person he met.
