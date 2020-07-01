Collision on 30th Avenue turns fatal

SEARS — A Freeland man was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck a dump truck in Osceola County Monday night.
Osceola County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 3 Mile Road around 6:17 p.m. Monday. Police say Richard Barton disregarded a stop sign and his vehicle collided with a dump truck.
Barton was flown from the scene to a Grand Rapids hospital where he later died. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Although the investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Osceola County EMS, Evart Fire and Rescue, Michigan State Police and Aero Med.
Going into the holiday weekend, Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams is reminding everyone not to drink and drive.
