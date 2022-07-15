CADILLAC — The Color Run started off the Cadillac Arts Festival with a splash as different colored powder were sprayed onto runners’ shirts.
The run was held at the Up North Arts Center July 14 at 6:30 p.m. Runners ran the two miles along the Keith McKellop Walkway and were sprayed with colored powder at three different stations.
“There was a lot more people than we thought,” said volunteer Tammy McGowan.
There was a grand total of 50 runners that participated in the event. Color Run organizer Sandy Rivard said there were only 28 people that preregistered so they didn’t expect that many people.
Cadillac residents Amy Letts and Bryson Keller ran together.
“I wanted to spend time with my friends and get them out here to be active,” said Letts.
Keller said that his favorite part of the run was coming back because he got to be sprayed with colors twice.
Runner Carsyn Wing said he wanted to do the color run because he missed out on his school’s color run.
“I missed out in doing it in school due to COVID, so I wanted to do it here,” said Wing.
Event organizer Sandy Rivard said that she wanted to do the color run again next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.