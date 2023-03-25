Colorado group owes more than $6,600 for poaching fish in Michigan

Six Colorado men are facing the consequence of what was supposed to be a fun fishing trip after they pleaded guilty to poaching salmon last fall.
The last of the six men, who were caught taking fish by illegal methods, pleaded guilty to the charge in Manistee County’s 85th District Court earlier this month, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Each of the men, Agustin Barrera, 29, of Denver, David Cobaxin, 48, of Denver, Alfredo Hernandez, 56, of Denver, Gregorio Hernandez, 49, of Aurora, Colorado, Leonel Lopez, 38, of Aurora, Colorado, and Raul Lopez, 37, of Aurora, Colorado, owe more than $1,100 in restitution, fines and costs.
In October, an angler’s tip helped a pair of Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers recover more than 460 pounds of illegally caught salmon.
Conservation officers Josiah Killingbeck, who patrols Lake County, and Scott MacNeill, who patrols Manistee County, were conducting a fish patrol Tuesday, Oct. 11, along the Manistee River near the Tippy Dam in Dickson Township, when an angler approached them. They informed Killingbeck and MacNeill about a group downriver using illegal methods and equipment to take fish. The officers located and observed the group, confirming the tip.
When Killingbeck and MacNeill contacted the group, several of them attempted to break off their fishing lines so the officers wouldn’t see the fishing gear they were using.
Officers interviewed the group and determined that the anglers, who had traveled from Colorado, did not have valid fishing licenses, were using illegal tackle and possessed 17 salmon taken by an illegal method.
The group admitted their activity and led Killingbeck and MacNeill back to their vehicles in the parking lot, where they had an additional 40 to 50 fish in coolers — some of the fish had already been filleted. The group, if properly licensed, legally would have been allowed to possess 30 fish total; the total amount of illegal fish in the group’s possession weighed 463 pounds.
Conservation officers were able to donate more than 460 pounds of fresh fish to Manistee County families in need.
