CADILLAC - The Cadillac Festival of the Arts has released the Community Chalk Art Contest winners for 2020.
Just before the festival began, volunteers packed 150 bags of sidewalk chalk for those who wished to enter the contest. Artists were asked to do their art on sidewalks in front of their homes or in their neighborhoods.
The artists then took photos and submitted them by email to Danielle Renwick, Art Fair Coordinator.
"People loved the artwork and we got a great response on Facebook where we shared the results of the contest on the last day of the reimagined festival," Renwick said.
Each winner in the five age cateories will receive a $75 gift certificate to purchase art supplies at Brinks Custom Framing in downtown Cadillac.
The winners are: Maren Gilbey, five-years old in the 5-8 age group; Hartley Beehler, nine-years old, 9-12 age group; Stella McCoy, 13-years-old in age group 13-15; Grace Bade, 17-years-old, age group 17-18; and Jennifer Gilbey won in the adult category.
"The chalk art entries were amazing," said Renwick. "It was a fun event to have this community involvement. We are planning to do it again next year during during our new week-long event 'Art Week.' We will invite this years' winners to come do some art at the festival."
The festival was "Reimagined!" this year by offering virtual events on the Cadillac Festival of the Arts Facebook page from July 13 through July 18.
